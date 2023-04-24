Patsy Bracey, a candidate in the Killeen City Council election on May 6, replied to the following questions. A registered nurse, Bracey, 77, is running for the council’s District 3 seat, which is held by incumbent Nina Cobb, who is running for reelection.
1. What are the top three major issues facing Killeen? What would you propose, if elected, to address them?
Bracey: Crime: Killeen needs to become more involved in Bell County Crime Prevention programs, they offer great assistance with crime and training. Allow law enforcement do their job. Homeless: the Community Development program recently established to address. Provide resources to citizens. Citizens Involvement: Become involved in the boards and commission allowing input into decisions made to comfortably and positive outcome.
2. Why should Killeen voters elect you? What specific qualities do you possess that would make you a good Killeen elected leader?
Bracey: Voting for me as an assessment not a liability would offer me the opportunity to speak for District 3 in a productive manner. I have attended all of the running programs offered by the city to understand how each department operates.
3. If elected, what are some things you would do to lower the crime rate in Killeen?
Bracey: Crime statistics for Killeen is high. Citizens need to “see something, say something.“ Many times, early reporting can prevent the crime happening.
4. If elected, what would you do to bring more jobs to Killeen?
Bracey: I plan to work with the Texas Workforce Commission in obtaining providers that will give unemployed, low-income and limited education qualities to secure jobs. TWF has a program that will pay for the training and offer as job.
5. Do you believe the city does a good job with transparency in government? Please explain.
Bracey: City transparency is lacking, council are more interest in satisfying their goals and ideas and not the citizens, they cherry pick complaints and suggestions based on what it would making them look like, no interest in Citizens involvement.
