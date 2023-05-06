As midnight approached Saturday evening, voters interested in the Killeen ISD school board race between incumbent Marvin Rainwater and challenger Hank Perry had to wait a while to see the results.
Rainwater appeared to defeat Perry by a razor-thin margin of 103 votes, according to unofficial late-night election results released by Killeen ISD.
Harker Heights results came in a little bit before midnight, the last results needed to decide the race.
The final unofficial results show Rainwater with 2,101 votes (51%), and Perry had received 1,998 votes (49%).
The two candidates toe-to-toe for most of the night, with only 54 votes separating the two after early voting numbers were released around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rainwater is a retired school administrator and has worked in various capacities at all campus levels for over 43 years. He has a master’s degree in education.
Perry is a retired U.S. Army colonel and is currently a senior manager with Amazon. Perry is a parent to three KISD students — two of which have now graduated — and has a master’s degree.
Election results
Marvin Rainwater: 2,101
Hank Perry: 1,998
