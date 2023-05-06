KISD

Killeen ISD then-Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley addressed the school board last November regarding the EPA's newly awarded $9.8 million electric bus grant.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Early voting numbers for the Killeen ISD school board race have been released. So far, incumbent Marvin Rainwater has 1,499 votes. Challenger Henry Perry has 1,445 votes.

Election Night votes are still being tallied and will be released later.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.