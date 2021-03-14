Name: Ramon Alvarez
Age: 42
Occupation: Small business owner
What neighborhood do you live in?
Gilbert Estates
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I’ve lived in Killeen my entire life and this is home. My parents came to Killeen in the early 70’s from Puerto Rico with $20 and a suitcase of clothes. My father was a mechanic and we grew up in Downtown Killeen. I love our city’s rich diversity and willingness to come together in times of need and crisis. These qualities have drawn me to volunteer and become more involved with our community in the past decade. My wife is also a small business owner (A&K Dance and Acro) and together we look forward to raising our daughter here.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I am currently a small business owner, licensed Texas Realtor and co-owner of Nolan Creek Builders. My partner Jesus Rodriguez and I, both having grown up in Downtown Killeen, chose to form Nolan Creek Builders in 2020 with the sole purpose of reinvesting in North Killeen and revitalizing the areas we grew up in as kids. We are currently on our second project and look forward to continuing this mission.
Have you run or served for a public office before? If so, what did you do? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
No. However, I have served on numerous nonprofit boards such as the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce and Greater Killeen Young Professionals. I have also served on various City boards by City Council appointment. These include the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Community Development Advisory Committee. I chose to run for this seat because I am confident that my service as a lifelong Killeen resident, tenure as a former city employee of nearly a decade, countless volunteer hours and my passion for this city will help our community move forward.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
Using a balanced approach, I would work to eliminate crime-and-grime. Going back to what I witnessed growing up, work to revitalize our aging areas. Our low-income residents deserve a safe place to grow their families. This would provide a citywide benefit by decreasing crime and provide greater revenue for our city by re-establishing declining values. Second is the need for true economic development. To attract better paying jobs we must change the way we do business. Third, I will work for an improved quality of life, more productive activities for our youth and more safe places for our families.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I’ve been here since 1978 and I’m not going anywhere. Whether on the dais as your elected representative OR as I have been as a volunteer, I will continue to serve our community regardless. Growing up with an economic disadvantage taught me the value of hard work and persistence. When my family needed help growing up this community answered that call. We were blessed to work and attain a new home in 1997 from Habitat for Humanity and I will never forget that. I will continue to pay that blessing, and so many others, forward as God allows me to.
