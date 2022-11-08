Patrick Ramsdell appears to have won Nolanville’s only contested City Council seat on Tuesday, retaining his Place 3 seat in a vote of 468 to 307 over challenger Dennis Biggs, with most votes counted, according to Bell County officials.
The above numbers are with 92% of all votes counted and 29 out of 42 voting centers reporting, according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford late Tuesday night.
Ramsdell told the Herald Tuesday night that he looks forward to supporting “Central Texas’s best kept secret.”
“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the city of Nolanville and its residents,” he said.
OTHER SEATS
Also up for election this cycle, but uncontested, were the seats of mayor and City Council Seat 1.
Karishma Talbott was unopposed for Seat 1 on the council. Incumbent Joan Hinshaw withdrew from the race on Aug. 24, leaving the seat open for her challenger.
Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams will serve his third term in the city’s executive position.
