Voters in the Killeen-Fort Hood area chose new leaders in some races, and stuck to the incumbents in other races on Election Day Tuesday.
Here’s a recap of who won in area state and local elections:
Texas House District 54
Incumbent Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, was reelected in a race against Army veteran and Harker Heights Democratic challenger Likeithia “Keke” Williams.
Buckley got 53.5% of the votes — 38,440 in total — and Williams got 46.5% of the votes — 33,391 votes.
Texas Senate House District 24
Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, earned a second term in her race against Lampasas Democrat Clayton Tucker.
Buckingham beat Tucker 69.6% to 30.4%. Buckingham earned a total of 263,156 votes to Tucker’s 114,737.
Killeen City Council
The Killeen City Council has three new council members. Ken Wilkerson, Rickey “Rick” Williams and Mellisa Brown earned the most votes in a 10-person race, which included incumbent Butch Menking.
Wilkerson got 16.4% of the votes with 13,794 votes. Williams earned 15.5% with 13,022. Brown narrowly edged out Nina Cobb with 14.38%, or 12,090 votes.
The proposition for the city of Killeen also passed.
Killeen school board
Incumbents Marvin Rainwater and Brett Williams both retained their seats in Place 4 and Place 5, respectively.
Going against four challengers, Rainwater received 38.8% of the votes, good for 18,917 votes. Williams, who faced two challengers, garnered 43.7% of the votes with 21,286.
Haker Heights
Mayor Spencer Smith earned a second term in Harker Heights. He handily defeated challenger Vitalis Dubininkas 73.4% to 26.6%. Smith received 8,006 votes to Dubininkas’ 2,901.
In the race for City Council Place 4, Lynda Nash will face Terry Delano in a runoff election at a later date. Nash was the top vote-getter of three candidates with 42.3%, or 4,698 votes. Delano got 32.7% of votes with 3,633.
Nolanville
In the only contested race in Nolanville, incumbent Patrick Ramsdell defeated challenger Dennis Biggs with 61%, or 1,013 votes. Biggs received 39% of the votes with 647.
All eight propositions on the ballot passed.
Copperas Cove
A race for City Council Place 6, which began with four candidates, was narrowed to two. Top vote-getter Theresa “Terri” Deans is projected to face Vonya Hart in a runoff election on a later date.
Deans got 33.4% of votes, with 3,294 total votes. Hart received 22.8%, good for 2,255 votes.
Incumbent Marc Payne and Gary Kent both finished with 21.9% of the votes, with a separation of just one vote. Payne finished with a total of 2,165 votes, and Kent finished with 2,164 votes.
The proposition on the ballot passed.
Belton
Daniel Bucher and Guy O’Banion were both elected to the Belton City Council. Bucher was the top vote-getter, garnering 38.8% of support, or 3,773 votes. O’Banion received 31.1% of the support with a total of 3,031 votes.
All five propositions on the ballot passed.
Florence
Florence voters reelected Mayor Mary Condon in a narrow race with challenger David Merideth Sr. Condon received 52.5% of the votes, with 159, and Merideth received 47.5% with 144.
In the race for city council, Debra Cahill and Castillo were elected. Cahill was the top vote-getter of three candidates with 48.6% of support, or 170 total votes. Castillo received 31.7%, which amounts to 111 votes.
Gatesville
For city council Ward 1, Place 1, Claude Williams defeated Dennis Fueston by a margin of 75.2% to 24.8%. Williams received 1,812 to Fueston’s 598.
Barbara Burrow narrowly defeated Kent Ford in a race for Ward 1, Place 2, with 53.9% of the votes. She received a total of 1,367 votes. Ford garnered 46.1% of the votes, for a total of 1,171.
Billy Sinyard won the election in the race for Ward 2, Place 4 over Niki Foster and incumbent William “Bill” Robinette. Sinyard received the most votes with 42.8%, or 1,095. Foster received 30.3%, which equals 775 votes and Robinette received 26.9%, or 687 votes.
Incumbent Jack Doyle retained his seat in Ward 2, Place 6. Doyle defeated Willie Joe Taylor by a margin of 75.3% to 24.8%. Doyle had 1,827 total votes to Taylor’s 601.
For the Gatesville Independent School District board of trustees, Charles Ament, Calvin Ford and Jimmie Ferguson received the most amount of votes with 37.8%, 24.9% and 21.5% of the votes, respectively. Their vote totals were good for 4,141, 2,726 and 2,358 votes. A fourth candidate, Charis Brooke Clawson received 15.8% of the votes with 1,730.
Lampasas
In the race for city council Place 1, Gordon Nelson defeated incumbent Chuck Williamson by getting 61.3% of votes to Williamson’s 38.7%. Nelson received 1,527 votes, while Williamson got 966 votes.
For Place 5, Bob Goodart narrowly defeated Zachary Taylor. Goodart received 53.1% of votes, good for 1,306. Taylor received 46.9%, or 1,154 votes.
Salado
Voters in Salado elected Jason Howard and Paul Cox to the city council. Howard received 38.9% of the votes with 755. Cox got 36.9%, which equals 716 votes.
For the school board, Kim Bird, Savannah Hennig and Troy Smith were elected. Among a total of four candidates, Bird received 27.9% of support, or 3,276 votes. Hennig got 27.3% of votes, or 3,206. Smith received 25% of all votes with 2,928.
Kempner
Norm Parker beat Vance Rodgers in a race for Place 1. Neither were incumbents. Parker defeated Rodgers by a margin of 61.7% to 38.3%. Norm Parker had 251 votes to Rodgers’ 156.
Jared Jones defeated incumbent Betty Parker in the race for Place 2. Jones received 62.7% of the total votes, or 260. Betty Parker got 37.3%, good for 155 votes.
In Place 5, incumbent Melba Vandeveer earned another term, defeating challenger Anelicia Cheney-Campbell. Vandeveer had 55.4% of the votes with 231. Cheney-Campbell received 44.6%, or 186 votes.
Bell County justice of the peace
Former Killeen City Councilman Gregory Johnson defeated Michael Keefe 56.5% to 43.5% in the race for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1.
Johnson received a total of 35,491 votes, while Keefe got 27,297.
In Precinct 2, voters passed the proposition for the legalization of beer and wine sales for off-premises consumption.
Bell County constable
In the race between Democrat Martha Dominguez and Michael Copeland, voters elected Dominguez.
Dominguez finished with 57.8% of the votes, with 36,176, and Copeland finished with 42.2%, or 26,437 votes.
U.S. House
In U.S. House District 25, Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, was reelected to a fifth term over Democrat Julie Oliver, a woman he defeated in 2018.
As of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, four precincts in the district still had to report, but Williams had been declared the winner.
Williams had received 56% of the votes, or a total of 219,053. Oliver had received 42% of the votes, good for a total of 164,415.
In U.S. House District 31, Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, defeated Austin Democratic challenger Donna Imam.
Carter received 53.5% of the votes, or a total of 210,768. Imam garnered 44.3%, which equaled 174,394 votes.
U.S. Senate
In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican Sen. John Cornyn defeated Democratic challenger MJ Hegar. Cornyn received 53.7% of the votes, for a total of 5,914,571. Hegar got 43.7%, with 4,819,978 total votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.