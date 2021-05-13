The recount for Killeen City Council District 4 race was conducted this morning at City Hall and confirmed a tie between incumbent Steve Harris and candidate Michael Boyd, according to city spokesperson Hilary Shine.
Both candidates got 181 votes in the May 1 election.
The recount committee, made of Jennifer Hetzel, Samuel Powell Jr., Jackie McDonald, Ross Gaetano, Jennifer Guzman and Teresa Griffin, delivered its report to Mayor Jose Segarra and City Secretary Lucy Aldrich.
The city council will consider an ordinance calling for a second election at its next meeting on May 18, according to Shine.
This story will be updated.
