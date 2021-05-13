With the tie made official by the canvass board, the city is heading to a recount in the Killeen City Council District 4 race. The recount will take place at 9 a.m. today at City Hall.
The official results of the May 1 election show incumbent Steve Harris with 181 votes, Michael Boyd with 181, and Brockley Moore with 112. Harris will remain in his seat until a winner is decided, which is in accordance with the Texas State Constitution, city officials said.
On Tuesday the city released a memo from City Attorney Traci Briggs to City Manager Kent Cagle outlining the status of the race and discussing next steps.
Boyd and Harris met with city staff on Monday and chose to not cast lots (draw straws or flip a coin), and neither candidate would concede to the other. This triggered an automatic recount, according to the memo.
Mayor Jose Segarra is required to file the petition for the recount. Harris filed for a recount last week before the provisional ballots were counted, resulting in a tie, but he retracted the request on Monday.
The automatic recount has to use the same method of counting votes in the election, meaning ballots will not be hand-counted but use an electronic voting system. Boyd confirmed he will be on-site to witness the recount. Harris said he would not be in attendance.
The recount will be performed by a recount committee. City spokesperson Hilary Shine said the mayor appointed the committee but did not respond when asked who was on the committee. Texas Election Code says the committee must be at least four members, and the mayor would be able to appoint one member.
After the recount is completed, the recount committee chair will prepare a report of the vote count and deliver a copy to the mayor and city secretary.
If the recount produces a winner, the council would have to canvass the new results, “as soon as practicable,” and the winning candidate would take office.
If the recount results in another tie, a second election is required. According to the memo, that election will only include the two candidates who tied, leaving Brockley Moore out.
Shine said the date of the new election or early voting has not been determined because the automatic recount was not yet completed. The memo says the second election, “shall be held not earlier than the 20th day or later than the 30th day after the date the automatic recount is required,” putting the window in early June.
When asked about what the city will be doing to address the issue of 39 registered voters who were put into District 3 but should have voted in District 4, Shine said Wednesday, “the city secretary has worked with the Bell County Elections Administrator to verify that records are correct.”
In the event of another tie after the second election, another automatic recount will occur; however, there will not be a third election. The candidates will have to cast lots to determine a winner.
“I’m sure there will be a lot of eyes looking at us and seeing what we are doing,” Segarra said following Tuesday’s council meeting. “We want to make sure we are very transparent in this process and make sure that we are treating everyone fair.”
