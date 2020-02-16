State Rep. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville, is looking to claim a fifth term as the state representative for District 59. Sheffield was first elected to the seat on Nov. 7, 2012.
The district covers eight counties — Comanche, Coryell, Erath, Hamilton, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba and Somervell.
Challenging him for the primary and, consequently, the election are fellow Republicans Cody Johnson and Shelby Slawson.
Johnson, 51, is a lifelong resident of Erath County, west of Stephenville. Johnson is an entrepreneur and has built five businesses in Erath County. All of the businesses are operated under the Twisted J brand, according to he has said.
Slawson, 42, is a Stephenville resident where she resides with her husband of 22 years and their children. She describes herself as a conservative Christian, a small business owner and attorney, and advocates for those in rural Texas.
Sheffield has been practicing family medicine in and around Gatesville for over 25 years, according to his House website.
Question: What are your Top 3 issues and why?
Johnson: “My top three issues are Abortion, Gun rights and Education. I believe that all life is sacred and abortion is the murder of unborn children. They’re not getting our guns y’all, the 2nd amendment is a right which is guaranteed to us in the constitution and the government cannot infringe upon it. Education is crucial to HD59 because children are our future. Children in rural Texas deserve the same quality education as those in big urban centers.”
Sheffield: (1) I co-authored the first permanent plan to secure the border and banned sanctuary cities in Texas. We must build on these successes to secure the Texas-Mexico border. (2) I co-authored and helped to pass the constitutional amendment to ban a state income tax, and as a state budget-writer helped pass a new $5 billion property tax cut. We need to keep it up! (3) Rural issues are important to me. I worked to get $32 million for the schools in my district last year and keep our local hospitals open, and want to keep up that fight.
Slawson: “Three of the top priorities for the next legislative session are (1) securing the Texas border, eliminating the magnets that encourage unlawful mass migration at the expense of our hard-working Texas taxpayers, and insisting on election integrity; (2) adamantly defending the Second Amendment by providing that Texas becomes a 2A Sanctuary State (the opposite of what is occurring in Virginia); and (3) ensuring that we are adequately investing in our rural public school classrooms, including with increased vocational training opportunities for a skill-ready workforce, while also fighting unfunded mandates and providing greater property tax relief for our citizens.”
Question: What sets you apart from the other candidates in the race?
Johnson: “What sets me apart is that I am successful conservative businessman. I have 6 different companies which employs more than 120 people in Erath county. I understand what it takes to run a successful business and like President Trump I will bring my business skills to Austin and help create jobs for District 59.”
Sheffield: I am endorsed by Governor Abbott as the best Republican to stand with him and fight for our conservative agenda at the Capitol. I’m a full-time family physician, and not a politician. I don’t care about who gets the credit, so long as we accomplish results that matter. That may not help so much in campaigns but it makes our office very effective for the conservative agenda and for rural issues. I care deeply about the communities of our district and I want to keep solving problems and getting results that matter.
Slawson: “Candidates frequently campaign to us as ‘conservatives’, then fail to live up to their rhetoric. I’m a proven grassroots conservative leader who’s fought fiercely to stop and reform land-grab annexations, volunteered hundreds of hours supporting rural public schools and bringing good jobs and investment to our area, and steadfastly defended the 2A and the sanctity of life. Two years ago, I was a leader in the successful defeat of a junior college tax hike in northern HD59—while I publicly fought that tax, the long-term incumbent sat quietly on the sidelines, taking money from the junior college leadership.”
Question: Drinking water supply is a hot topic we have been following lately. What are your ideas for ensuring continued drinking water supply for the district for at least the next five decades?
Johnson: “In order to ensure that we have a continued water supply for the next five decades we need to ensure we are using water in a sustainable manner. If we are recklessly wasting water, we have nobody but ourselves to blame if our water levels are low. I support ground water conservation, and water rights on private property should be protected with the same vigor which we private property.”
Sheffield: Rural communities understand the scarcity of water in our growing state, and I believe strongly that we need to plan ahead to ensure a stable water supply for every community in Texas. I understand rural issues and agricultural issues like this, which is why I’m endorsed by the Texas Farm Bureau’s ag-fund. Recently, we passed a state water fund to develop a statewide plan for our water future, and now we need to see that planning process through to fruition. As a budget writer and Governor Abbott’s endorsed candidate, that’s exactly what I will do.
Slawson: “While the Texas population is expected to increase approximately 73% in the next five decades, our water needs are anticipated to increase roughly 17% thanks primarily to technological improvements in agriculture irrigation. Drinking water supply is of high importance, but so is ensuring we have sufficient water (and efficient use) for our ag purposes, as ag makes up around 60% of all water usage. To address future water needs, conservation cannot be ignored and new reservoirs will be needed (a lengthy process) to supplement 169 existing reservoirs. Additionally, reuse and/or desalination of brackish water seems promising due to technological advances.”
