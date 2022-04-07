About two dozen Killeen residents came out to the Carlson Law Firm on Thursday evening to meet with 15 candidates running in the May 7 city and school board elections during a political forum put on by Greater Killeen Young Professionals.
The Candidates
The candidates running in the Killeen mayoral election are Debbie Nash-King, Holly Teel, Patsy Bracey, and James Everard.
Six candidates are running in the race for three at-large seats on the Killeen City Council: Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson, Rick Williams, Leo Gukeisen, Jose Segarra, and Ramon Alvarez.
Brown, Wilkerson, and Williams are incumbents, and Segarra was formerly mayor but stepped down last month in order to run for a council seat, as the city charter requires.
The candidates who are running for the school board election are Susan Jones, who is running for re-election against Harker Heights pastor David Jones; and Oliver Mintz and Lenna Barr, who are running for Place 3, a seat held by longtime board member Corbett Lawler. Lawler is not seeking re-election.
Brenda Adams and Gerald Dreher are running for the Place 1 seat.
As of 7:30 p.m., only David Jones was not present at the 90-minute event, which was scheduled to end at 8 p.m..
The Forum
Area residents came out to the event to meet and talk with the candidates, conversing about various topics.
The event was set up with candidates placed in rooms together, based on which offices they were seeking.
For example, KISD board candidates were in one room, Killeen mayoral candidates in another room and Killeen council hopefuls in another.
Residents were free to move among the rooms and talk with all the candidates.
Susan Jones, the KISD board vice president, spoke at length with parent Jarrod Provost about the issues that mattered to him most.
“Well, do you ever watch our meetings?” Jones asked.
“No, not really,” Provost said.
“Well, there you go. That’s where we’re talking about things,” Jones said.
“But where’s your newsletter? Where’s your social media?” Provost asked.
Jones said that she isn’t a fan of social media and the problems that come along with it, but Provost pointed out that social media isn’t just the future but it’s the present.
Residents offer their opinions
Residents present were generally positive about Thursday night’s event.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing. It gets people involved,” said resident Jimmy Robinson.
When it came to the KISD school board, Robinson said that he plans on voting for Mintz, Dreher, and Jones.
“I really just like how casual things are but so far, no one has really swayed my vote just yet,” said Jared Foster, a former Killeen councilman.
As for Brooklyn transplant Sabrina Jones, she said that she enjoyed the event and getting to know the candidates one on one.
“Not sure who I am going to vote for yet but it’s nice to meet them,” Jones said.
More than 20 people were at the event during the time the Herald was present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.