Candidates running for the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees are mostly fueling their campaigns with personal funds and spending money on signs, records show.
The campaign finance reports of each candidate are available on the district’s website and they explain what each candidate has spent during the campaign.
Riakos Adams has raised the most money in political contributions at $650, spending $210 of those funds, according to the finance reports filed .
In total, Adams has spent just over $1,751 and over $1,498 of that has come from his personal funds.
In contributions, Adams has received donations from residents and businesses alike. The biggest donation to Adams was from imprint.com, who donated $375.63 on Aug. 25.
The most campaign spending has come from incumbent Brett Williams, who has spent just over $2,682, with $2,582 of that has coming from his personal funds.
Williams has spent his funds on campaign signs through the KDH Media Group.
The second incumbent, Marvin Rainwater, has spent over $1,155 on the campaign, and all of his spending is from personal funds.
Only three other candidates — of eight total people running — have submitted financial reports to the district.
Those candidates are David Mell, Stanley Golaboff and Lan Carter.
Mell has spent over $466, and all of his spending has come from campaign contributions and he has not spent any personal funds. His financial report does not specify where the campaign contribution came from.
Golaboff has spent just over $760 of his personal money on the campaign, and Carter has spent over $232.
Adams filed filed his report on Oct. 5, Carter filed hers on Sept. 21, Golaboff filed his on Oct. 7, Mell filed his on Sept. 28, Rainwater filed his on Oct. 7 and Williams filed his on Sept. 30.
Two other candidates — Brockley Moore and David Michael Jones — did not have financial reports listed with the district as of Thursday.
Early voting for the election begins on Tuesday and ends on Oct. 30, and the election is slated for Nov. 3.
Candidates finance reports can be seen at https://www.killeenisd.org/pre_election_finance_report_2020.
