The Killeen Independent School District could have two new board members come November.
There are two seats up for election and election day is set for Nov. 3. The election was originally scheduled for May 2 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Early voting for the election begins Oct. 13.
Every Sunday prior to the beginning of early voting, the Herald will run a profile of one of the candidates.
First up, Riakos Adams, running for Place 4 on the school board.
Name: Riakos Adams
Age: 47
Occupation: Retired Army officer/volunteer
City of residence: Killeen
Question and Answer:
What was your upbringing like, what is your education level, and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I grew up in Washington, DC and matriculated through DC Public Schools, graduating from Benjamin Banneker Academic Senior High School. I have a bachelor’s in political science, a Master’s in Business Management and Organizational Security and I am currently studying for my Doctorate in Education. I first came to Killeen as a second lieutenant in 2000 and returned in 2013 as a Major (and) decided to make Killeen my home when I retired 2017.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I retired from the United States Army in 2017. I was a legal specialist, intelligence analyst, and military police while enlisted. I got commissioned in 2000 at Howard University in DC as a Military Police and served as a Foreign Area Officer in Latin America. My last assignment was as the Deputy Provost Marshal of the 2nd Infantry Division and Deputy Director of Emergency Services for Area 1 Korea.
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the KISD school board?
I have not previously run for public office. I currently serve as the Chairman of the City of Killeen’s Community Development Advisory Committee, Co-Chair of the KISD School Health Advisory Council, and a member of the Bell County Child Welfare Board. I prayed a lot before I decided to run. I finally filed because I felt the time was now to be a catalyst for the changes needed to make our School District better.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a school board member?
If elected, my priorities will be to promote more community engagement and involvement, increase accountability and transparency in all of our processes and actions, build stronger relationships with all stakeholders, and improve equity, access, and opportunity among students and staff.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I am approachable, engaging, inclusive, open-minded, and an effective communicator valuing input and feedback. I know the value of service. I stay involved and participate when and where I can. I am a member of Greater Vision Community Church, Killeen Volunteers, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Toastmasters, Rotary, NAACP, LULAC, National Sojourners, the Order of the Moose, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, the Bell County COVID 19 Task Force and a Prince Hall Mason and Shriner. I am a volunteer Deputy Voting Registrar and Court Appointed Special Advocate. Most importantly I have two children attending KISD schools.
What are your qualifications for a school board seat?
I am legally and morally qualified; I have a personal stake in the success of the Students and the District. I know how to work on a team and come to a consensus to meet our goals and objectives. I have the candor needed to approach issues that are of major concern and I am willing to ask the right questions to ensure we are making the best decisions for all stakeholders.
