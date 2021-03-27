Four people are running for two seats on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees. Riakos "Rock" Adams will take on Cullen Mills for retiring board member Minerva Trujillo's Place 6 seat in the upcoming May 1 school board election.
Name: Riakos Adams
Age: 47
Occupation: Retired Military & Volunteer
City of residence: Killeen, TX
What was your upbringing like, what is your education level, and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I was born and raised in Washington, DC, during a time when we dealt with the drug epidemic and the highest per capita homicide rate in the country. I still survived because of a strong village. I attended DC Public Schools, graduating from Benjamin Banneker Academic High School. After attending Saint Augustine’s College (now University), then Bowie State University, I graduated from the University of the District of Columbia and received my commission in the U.S. Army from Howard University. My first duty station as an officer was at Fort Hood. I came back a couple of times more, then decided that this was where I would retire.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I am now a retired veteran after 22 years of service. During this time, I served on active duty and in the DC National Guard, enlisted, and as an officer. I have been a legal specialist, intelligence analyst, military police (officer and enlisted), and a foreign area officer (Latin America). I have served in command and staff positions from Team Leader to Commander and staff section Chief. My military career has taken me around the world, in combat, training, diplomatic, and armistice assignments. I currently enjoy volunteering and serving in the community and at my church (Greater Vision Community Church).
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the KISD school board?
I have run for public office before. In 2020, I ran for Killeen ISD Place 4. I decided to run because I felt like it was time for a change in how the Board represented the community. Instead of just talking and complaining about it, I want to be a voice for change, a voice for the people, a voice to question the status quo - just because we have done things a certain way does not mean we have to continue if it does not serve its intended purpose to set our community up for success.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a school board member?
If elected my priorities will be improving community engagement in order to get more involved in the process; increase accountability and transparency in all processes; promote building stronger and new relationships within our community; and championing equity for all students, teachers, and staff.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
My heart is in this campaign and I’m running for the people. I am open-minded and a good listener because I know the best decisions are made when people feel seen, heard, and valued.
What are your qualifications for a school board seat?
I am qualified to run because I have a stake in the education system and in our community. Effective education is the window for our students’ future. As a parent, mentor, and active community member, I have worked collaboratively with organizations to find ways to close achievement and opportunity gaps.
What changes would you like to see occur in KISD?
I would like to see single member districts, board meetings held in areas around the District, a student trustee elected by the students; more input from the community; stronger accountability for the Board and District leadership; closer relations with the municipalities within the District to find ways to keep our communities safe; an office that specifically deals with diversity and equity issues, initiatives, and programs; decreased class sizes; improved reading scores; a review and overhaul of the special education program to address the myriad of issues; a revamp ESL program; overhaul of the District’s discipline procedures and usage of alternative schools; and an eradication of the academic gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.