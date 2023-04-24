U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, welcomed more than 100 people to view his new digs inside a Killeen ISD facility in central Killeen Monday morning.
Pfluger, who announced the new location in a “meet and greet” in January, spoke to the crowd inside Pratt Learning and Leadership Center as he introduced the most important member of his Killeen staff — Regional Director Cayssia David.
“Cayssia lived here as a child, is a gold-star spouse and is a service-oriented person,” Pfluger said during his opening remarks at Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “She is an asset to this office and to the Killeen community.”
Pfluger went on to describe the work he plans to do and stressed that “this has nothing to do with politics.” His plan includes fighting for legislation and making sure service members from Fort Hood, which will soon be renamed Fort Cavazos — can succeed. He plans to insure that the soldiers who are stationed locally have the training, resources and equipment they need “to keep our country safe.”
Pfluger represents 20 counties in Texas’ 11th District, including a portion of Bell County. Pfluger said his plans include providing assistance to constituents experiencing issues with federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service (and) the U.S. Passport Office.
“I believe in having a transparent form of government,” Pfluger said.
He reminded those present that his Killeen office, 505 E. Jasper Drive, is open to the public. The office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is the first congressional office to open in Killeen. As a matter of government protocol, entry to the office is made through a secured entrance. Visitors must be rung-in as a matter of security, officials said.
The congressman’s office number in Killeen is 254-669-6570. Pfluger’s website is pfluger.house.gov.
“It gives me great pleasure to be part of this community,” Pfluger said. “I want to let the community know that this office is for the people. My first question will be, ‘How can we help?’”
Before stepping away from the mic, Pfluger introduced Megan Bradley, interim superintendent for Killeen ISD who, in turn, introduced several board members present. Pfluger presented Bradley with a tabletop of books from the Texas Library of Congress.
“These are for Killeen schools,” Pfluger said, as he thanked the board for the partnership they created by housing his office inside an existing KISD building. The Pratt Learning and Leadership Center building was previously Nolan Middle School.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Killeen City Council members also attended the ceremony and were recognized. Pfluger thanked them for their support of his office and the work to be done.
Pfluger invited the crowd to join him outside for the actual ribbon-cutting event, where he stood with local leaders. Afterward, Pfluger invited everyone back inside to tour the office space.
