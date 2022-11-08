In the two races for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board, one incumbent appeared to be a projected winner, while another was projected to be unseated.
In the sixth precinct that covers Harker Heights, incumbent Rob Robinson was the projected winner. As of 11 p.m., with around 92% of all votes counted, Robinson had 2,074 votes or 55.8%. His challenger, Charles Wilson, had received 1,645 votes, or 44.2% at that time.
In Killeen Precinct 1, challenger Ricky Wilson was the projected winner over incumbent John Fisher. As of 11 p.m., Ricky Wilson had 2,596 votes (55.5%), and Fisher had 2,085 votes (44.5%).
Precinct 1 for Killeen falls west of South Fort Hood Street as far north as Interstate 14 and as far south as the city limits on State Highway 195, encompassing properties on the west side of the highway.
Bell County WCID-1 treats and provides water to Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville, Belton and rural Bell County via the 439 Water Service Corporation.
It draws water from Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
