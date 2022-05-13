Chair of Bell County Democrats Lynda Nash, who is also a Harker Heights councilwoman, will be hosting an event called “Conversations in the Park” in regards to the recent news surrounding Roe V. Wade and it being reconsidered at the federal level.
The event will allow residents to come out and talk about their opinions about Roe V, Wade and the recent news about the Supreme Court possibly overturning it.
The event will at Conder Park, 810 Conder St., in Killeen at 5 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.