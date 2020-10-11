In Lampasas County, voters in Kempner and Lampasas will have contested city council seats to vote for.
In Kempner, voters will choose between Norm Parker and Vance Rodgers for Place 1, Jared Jones and Betty Parker for Place 2 and Melba Vandeveer and Anelicia Cheney-Campbell for Place 5.
Betty Parker and Vandeveer are incumbents.
Kempner voters will also vote on a proposition to decide whether to adopt a city manager, a position the town currently does not have.
Lampasas voters will choose between Gordon Nelson and Chuck Williamson for Place 3 and Bob Goodhart and Zachary Taylor for Place 5.
Williamson is an incumbent.
Incumbent Catherine Haby Kuehne is running uncontested for Place 4.
City elections in Kempner and Lampasas are normally held in May, but were moved to Nov. 3 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early voting
In-person early voting will be conducted at the Lampasas County Conference Room, 409 S. Pecan, Lampasas.
Early voting is Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30. The time for Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other days, it is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ballots by mail can still be requested by sending applications to Mark Bishop, Elections Administrator, 407 S. Pecan, Suite 102, Lampasas, TX 76550.
Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.