COPPERAS COVE — On the final stop of a tour of her district, State Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, stopped by Copperas Cove to tout the work of the State Legislature to a group of nearly two dozen who came to listen.
During the hourlong discussion, Slawson highlighted some of the bills she either authored, coauthored or sponsored and bills left pending in session.
Being a mother of a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old, Slawson said one of the bills she was most proud of passing was House Bill 18.
Also known as the SCOPE Act (Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment), the soon-to-be law (signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 13) requires parental consent for minors to create social media accounts.
Slawson said Saturday that the main purpose for the bill was because of what she called predatory algorithms that minors are subjected to as a result of overexposure to digital media.
To illustrate the kind of predatory algorithms minors might be subjected to, Slawson told of a teenage girl who testified during the committee hearing for the bill.
“(She) started searching for diet tips. Content starts being pushed to her about ways to starve herself, ways to throw up after you’ve eaten and connecting her with groups that glorify how long you can go without eating,” Slawson said.
The new law prevents digital service providers from using geolocation tracking and gives parents the authority to block targeted advertisements to their children.
The 19-page bill takes effect Sept. 1, 2024, except for the section that requires parental consent and many other provisions. That portion of the bill took effect upon Abbott’s signature.
Other bills Slawson touted Saturday were House bills 28, 420, 2291, 3013 and Senate Bill 2011.
In addition to Coryell County on Saturday, Slawson visited the other counties of her four-county district: Erath, Hamilton and Hood.
(1) comment
No matter if you support her or not, any elected politician who puts herself directly in front of voters should be applauded. Direct town halls where questions may be asked is important. Addresses in front of supportive chambers of commerce are not the same level of openness and transparency. Good job Rep Slawson - a fine example.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.