Two commissioner races will be on ballots in the March 3 Republican primary in Coryell County.
The Precinct 1 race has only one candidate, incumbent Kyle Matthews. The Precinct 3 race has six candidates: Ryan Basham, Jerry A. Casey, Jaydie Dixon, Paul Hopson, Dewey Jones and Justin Veazey.
Because there are no Democrats running in the March 3 primary, the winner of the Republican primary will be almost assured victory in the November general election.
PRECINCT 3
Precinct 3 covers much of the eastern and southern area of Coryell County. Incumbent Don Jones is not running for re-election.
Candidate Hopson, on his Facebook page, said he is a 5th generation farmer who lives with his wife, Rachel, and son, Noah on the family ranch in Mound. Jaydie Dixon said on his Facebook campaign page that he is a Coryell County native who previously worked as a county probation officer and now serves on the board of Directors of the Gatesville Country Club. The Texas Secretary of State’s website lists Ryan Basham as a horse trainer. Jerry A. Casey is listed as retired, while Justin Veazey is a utility manager. Dewey Jones is a Coryell County constable. Jones did not respond to Herald questions by deadline.
For more on this race, go to kdhnews.com/copperas_cove_herald
What are your top three issues and why?
Basham: 1) Improved Roads. The most common complaint when I visit with the community is the number of roads that need repair. I will work with Road and Bridge department to see how we can help improve roads in Coryell County. 2) Budget. Without raising taxes, we need to evaluate the salary structure for County employees. We also need to consider the dollars we are spending on maintenance of existing buildings and where new, more efficient structures should be built. 3) New Justice Center and County Jail. We need to be fiscally conservative as we evaluate the long term costs for both of these facilities.
Casey: 1. Jail/Law Enforcement Center: Coryell County has outgrown its present facility and is now having to outsource to other counties. With good fiscal management and planning, the county should be able to minimize costs associated with the new jail. 2. Taxes: It is the responsibility of the Commissioner’s Court to be good stewards of the budget and make sure that the money is spent to best serve the people. 3. Infrastructure: We must help the county maintain and move forward while listening to and addressing the concerns of our constituents.
Dixon: 1. State/Federal unfunded mandates. I feel this is a serious financial strain on the county government and causes an increase in property taxes. 2. Water could be a future concern. This is a vital resource and we need to look at options to provide our own source instead of having to purchase outside the county. 3. Overcrowding in the county jail is a major concern due to limited bed space. I am supportive of how the current Commissioners Court is looking at all possible options, and if elected I would work just as hard to find a long-term solution.
Hopson: 1. Budget: We need to figure out exactly where our money is spent and decide if we are benefiting from it. 2. Public safety: We expect our safety department to protect us. Are we giving them adequate facilities and equipment they need to protect us and uphold what they were elected to do? 3. County population retention and growth: We need to make sure we are doing what we need to in order to keep the people we have. If outsiders see that people enjoy living here, people will want to come to us.
Jones: has not answered
Veazey: 1) The jail. 2) Justice Center. 3) Tax Rates. The new jail and justice center concern me because of the large expense that it will cost the county to construct these facilities. That ties directly into my concern over the tax rates.
What sets you apart from the other candidates in this election?
Basham: If I am elected as County Commissioner for Precinct 3, I pledge to make this position my full time job.
Casey: I am a conservative Republican with strong Christian values. My wife and I have lived in Coryell County for the last 40 years and have a lot invested in our community. I have over 35 years of experience as a property and casualty insurance adjuster. Because I am now retired I will be able to devote all of my time and energy to being your Commissioner. I will bring honesty, experience, dedication and critical decision making skills to all matters that affect not only Precinct 3, but our entire County.
Dixon: I feel having worked for Coryell County as an Adult Probation Officer for 14 years has provided me with a strong understanding of how our county government works. I have also been a small business owner for over 25 years and this has equipped me with the qualities needed to help manage Coryell County. My goal as Commissioner for Precinct 3 would be to offer accountability and transparency in all aspects of the office.
Hopson: I was born and raised here in Coryell County. I am 33 years old and have a younger outlook on what is ahead of us. We cannot live in the past. We have to move forward in a conservative manner that is beneficial to both the rural and urban communities.
Jones: has not responded.
Veazey: I am the operator for several rural water COOP’s in Coryell County. For over 20 years I have served on the Board of Directors for Ft. Gates WSC, which altogether serves over 1,000 of my neighbors. I strive to keep member cost down while providing the best possible service. Often, I work with contractors, engineers, inspectors, government agencies, etc., not only as a water operator, but as a self-employed utility contractor. These experiences & the knowledge gained will be assets as Commissioner. As your commissioner, I will always strive to do what is best for the people of Coryell County.
Are you concerned about the lack of growth outside of Copperas Cove, and what steps do you think should be made to attract more people to the county in the future?
Basham: I think the perception in Gatesville is that we are growing as well as Copperas Cove. Many communities surrounding Coryell County such as Bell and McLennan are experiencing an increase in population and I believe Coryell County will benefit from their growth. However, these counties have worked hard to attract new businesses to their communities the economic development boards and we need to do the same. Having an active Economic Development Board in Coryell County provides us with a group of people working together to introduce viable, family friendly businesses.
Casey: We must focus on the issues that are critical to the growth of Coryell County to help maintain and move forward with the times. It must be growth for the benefit and betterment of our lives. This allows our communities to prosper. Maintaining our principles while increasing our revenue is important. Building a safe place for our families to live, maintaining the structures and roads, and offering opportunities for businesses to open will give positive growth. I believe that communication is a key to accomplishing the goals that will make us proud to reside in Coryell County.
Dixon: For Coryell County to be attractive to new individuals and families we must also be able to offer jobs. It is concerning that younger generations are moving to the larger cities for job opportunities. The county needs to work in partnership with the Gatesville Economic Development Board to attract both small and large businesses but we must be able to offer the necessary services like high speed internet along with a trained workforce. This would help keep more tax dollars local.
Hopson: I would love to see a reason for the young generation, our future leaders, to want to come back to Coryell County. I was given an opportunity after graduating from Tarleton State to come back to Coryell County and work with my dad and uncle to run the farm. I will do everything in my power to keep things going so I can give my boys the same opportunity. Things like the Coryell County Youth Fair and the Sports Complex are good for this community and we need to keep them alive and growing.
Jones: has not responded
Veazey: I believe if there is a decline, it is directly related to the limited availability of jobs. As commissioner I would look into what other counties have done & discuss with the Economic Development Board how/if it is feasible to apply those strategies in Coryell County. I don’t expect the population will decline however, growth will occur much faster with more job opportunities.
