With all 36 precincts reporting, Republican Shelby Slawson had a large lead over incumbent Rep. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville, in the runoff for the state’s 59th House district.
As of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Slawson had a lead over Sheffield 61.5% to 38.5%, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
Unknown is how many mail-in votes remain to be counted.
In the three-way race in March, Slawson had received more votes than Sheffield but fell short of getting the more than 50% required, forcing Tuesday’s runoff.
Sheffield, 59, was first elected to the seat on Nov. 7, 2012.
District 59 covers eight counties — Comanche, Coryell, Erath, Hamilton, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba and Somervell.
Locally, Sheffield carried Coryell County, according to unofficial results from the county’s election office.
Coryell is the only county Sheffield had carried as of 9:20 p.m., according to the contest details on the Secretary of State website.
The 43-year-old Slawson is a native of the district, according to the biography on her campaign page. She is an attorney by training, and she is also an entrepreneur and executive of small businesses, her biography said.
Prior to the March primary, Slawson said she is a long-time advocate for the people of rural Texas.
Before early voting began in June, Slawson said one of her top priorities will be reigniting the economy which has taken “body blows” due to the coronavirus.
She also said that she believes it is individual responsibility to take necessary precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Her other top priorities are securing the Texas border, defending Second Amendment rights and investing in rural public schools, she said via email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.