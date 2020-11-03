Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith easily won reelection to a second term Tuesday, and two candidates for the Place 4 City Council seat advanced to a runoff election.
Smith, who has served as the city’s mayor since May 2017, defeated Vitalis Dubininkas, receiving 7,492 votes to the challenger’s 2,701 votes — a 73.5% to 26.5% margin.
“I appreciate the confidence that the voters have placed in me to serve a second term,” Smith said. “There are a lot of things that I would still like to see come to fruition in the future. I will continue to enjoy working with the council and the City Staff.”
In the city council race, Lynda Nash and Terry Delano were the top two vote-getters in a three-way race, receiving 4,415 and 3,467 votes respectively, representing 42.05% and 33.5% of the votes cast.
Since neither candidate received more than 50% of the votes cast, they will face each other in a runoff to determine the winner.
The third candidate, Jeffrey K. Harris, received 2,466 votes, or 23.83% and will not qualify for the runoff.
“I attribute coming out on top to hard work, and I will continue that same approach in the runoff,” Nash said. “I spent my time talking with people about things that matter and being at the polls for the entire three weeks. “
Delano said Tuesday, “I’m honored to be in the runoff and looking forward to that challenge. Now we’re going to regroup and keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
The Place 4 seat is being vacated by Councilman John Reider, who has served two consecutive three-year terms — the maximum under the city charter.
