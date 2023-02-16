Election 2023

With one day left to file for municipal and other elections, 22 candidates have filed for 11 seats. They are:

Killeen City Council

District 1

Jessica Gonzalez (incumbent)

Gabriel A. Montalvo

District 2

Riakos Adams (incumbent)

Joseph Solomon

District 3

Patsy Bracey

Nina Cobb (incumbent)

District 4

Michael Boyd (incumbent)

Terms for the Killeen council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office. Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May.

Harker Heights City Council

Mayor

Michael Blomquist

Vitalis Dubininkas

Jackeline Soriano Fountain

Marva Solomon

Place 2 (unexpired)

Hal Schiffman

Stacey L. Wilson

Shane Hodyniak

Place 4

Mike Aycock

Adonias Frias

Lynda Nash (incumbent)

Killeen ISD

Place 4

Marvin Rainwater (incumbent)

Place 5

Brett Williams (incumbent)

Central Texas College

Place 6

Don Armstrong (incumbent)

Camron Cochran

Place 7

Rex Weaver (incumbent)

The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website. The election for the city council and trustee races is May 6. The filing period closes today, and write-in candidates must file declarations by Feb. 21.

