With one day left to file for municipal and other elections, 22 candidates have filed for 11 seats. They are:
Killeen City Council
District 1
Jessica Gonzalez (incumbent)
Gabriel A. Montalvo
District 2
Riakos Adams (incumbent)
Joseph Solomon
District 3
Patsy Bracey
Nina Cobb (incumbent)
District 4
Michael Boyd (incumbent)
Terms for the Killeen council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office. Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May.
Harker Heights City Council
Mayor
Michael Blomquist
Vitalis Dubininkas
Jackeline Soriano Fountain
Marva Solomon
Place 2 (unexpired)
Hal Schiffman
Stacey L. Wilson
Shane Hodyniak
Place 4
Mike Aycock
Adonias Frias
Lynda Nash (incumbent)
Killeen ISD
Place 4
Marvin Rainwater (incumbent)
Place 5
Brett Williams (incumbent)
Central Texas College
Place 6
Don Armstrong (incumbent)
Camron Cochran
Place 7
Rex Weaver (incumbent)
The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website. The election for the city council and trustee races is May 6. The filing period closes today, and write-in candidates must file declarations by Feb. 21.
