The first stop on Lynda Nash’s “Listening Tour” will be an opportunity for local residents to speak up about neighborhood and community concerns in Bell County. As vice chairman of the Bell County Democratic Party, Nash filed to be the new party chairperson and is running unopposed in the March 1 primary election.
Nash said the tour will spark conversation and action to address some of the county’s issues and will help her plan for the term, which begins in July. The event is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kick It Food Truck Park, 4301 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
“I believe that the citizens of Bell County are ready to get more involved in advocating for what we know our families need,” said Nash, who is also a Harker Heights councilwoman.
Nash, a retired veteran with more than 20 years in the Army, also sits on the board of directors for the Harker Heights Food Bank. She is an active member of “Divas in Dog Tags,” the Women Army Corps and Star Group.
“First my parents and then my experience in the Army and in office have taught me how important it is not to judge a book by it’s cover. I don’t care how young or old you are, the color of your skin, the balance of your bank account or the political party you most affiliate with. We have got to work together to address the economic, health, education and community safety challenges before us. I want to hear from everyone,” Nash said in a statement.
There are at least eight planned stops on the tour. Next week, she plans stops in Harker Heights and Nolanville. She will speak briefly on the strategies she plans to implement as county chair.
“The majority of the event will be listening to citizens,” said Destiny Brown, Nash’s communications director. Voter registration will also be available.
