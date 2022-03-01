Texas Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro, the incumbent for Texas House District 68, defeated challengers Gary W. Franklin of Lampasas, Mark Middleton of Gainesville and Craig Carter of Nocona, in the Republican primary election on Tuesday. There were no Democrats running for the seat.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, with 99% of the results counted, Spiller was in the lead with 16,531 votes — or 69.2% — and Middleton was in second with 3,310 votes — or 13.9% — while Carter had 2,258 votes and Franklin had 1,792 votes.
In speaking about his win, Spiller was overwhelmed.
“I am pleased and honored to win by such a large margin since I had three other opponents,” Spiller said, “I appreciate the support and the trust of the voters to let me serve my first full term and to uphold and defend the conservative values of the people of House District 68.”
Spiller has held the seat since Feb. 23, 2021, replacing Drew Springer due to Springer being elected to the Senate.
Spiller also faced off against Carter in a special runoff election back in Jan. 23 of last year, according to a report from the Texas Tribune.
The boundaries for Texas House District 68 were changed due to redistricting during a special session of the state Legislature last year, and will now include Lampasas County when the redrawn district boundaries go into effect in January 2023. Under the current district boundaries, Lampasas County is part of Texas House District 54.
Other counties in the redrawn district, which extends from Lampasas County north to the Oklahoma border, will be: Brown, Comanche, Cooke, Eastland, Jack, Mills, Montague, San Saba, Shackelford, Throckmorton and Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.