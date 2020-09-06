The Killeen Independent School District could have two new board members come November.
Two seats are up for election Nov. 3. The election was originally scheduled for May 2 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Early voting for the election begins Oct. 13.
This week’s profile features Stan Golaboff, running for Place 4 on the school board.
Name: Stan Golaboff
Age: 52
Occupation: Civil Service
City of residence: Harker Heights
1. What was your upbringing like, what is your education level, and what brought you to the Killeen area?
My upbringing is similar to the upbringing that over a third of KISD students face every day, that of being a “military brat”. The Army brought my family to Fort Hood in 1977 when I was 9 and we never left. I am a proud graduate of Killeen High (’85) and Texas A&M University (’89), where I received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and a commission as a second lieutenant. As a now-retired National Guard colonel, I have been fortunate to be able to raise a family in the in the community I’ve always considered home — KISD.
2. What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I am a Title 5 federal civil servant for the Texas Military Department (TMD) in Austin, Texas. I retired from the Texas Army National Guard in January 2017 as a colonel. I am a veteran of both in Iraq (09-10) and Afghanistan (05-06). I have worked full-time for the TMD since 1991 starting at the MATES facility at North Fort Hood. During my time with the TMD, I have been the TXARNG Director of Logistics (2011-2014) and the Human Resource Director (2014-2019). Prior working for TMD, I worked for two years as a reporter for the Killeen Daily Herald (1989-1991).
3. Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the KISD school board?
I ran for KISD School Board Trustee in 2019. I am running again because I’m tired of KISD wasting financial resources, shortchanging employees, ignoring parents and underserving students. It’s wrong that KISD purposefully budgets an average $20M surplus every year.
It’s wrong that employees were denied a 3% raise in 2018 due to a “lack of $2.5M”, yet KISD deposited $30M from that budget into in the strategic fund. It’s wrong that the public has only 3 minutes to talk to the Board. It’s wrong that student performance is below the state average on 4 out of 5 subjects.
4. If elected, what will be your priorities as a school board member?
My main priority will be serving the people of KISD. I do, however, have a few things I would like to see the Board tackle. They are:
a. Restore fiscal sanity to the budget process.
b. Return to 23;1 student/teacher ratio across all grades district wide.
c. Improve Special Education accommodations and performance.
d. Expand public input in School Board meetings.
e. Implement a hybrid of single member and at-large districts for school board places.
f. Establish a written policy for naming future facilities.
g. Develop a strategic facility plan that outlines KISD needs.
5. What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I am married to Michele Golaboff, a West Ward elementary school teacher who has taught there for 29 years. We have four children, three boys and a girl. Noah (25), Zach (23), Ryan (23) are all Harker Heights High School graduates while their sister, Erin (16) is a junior at HHHS. Even though I live in Harker Heights, I’ve always considered myself a child of the Northside of Killeen. I went to school at Fairway and Manor Middle schools and graduated from Killeen High. I am a firm believer in the value of a public-school education.
6. What are your qualifications for a school board seat?
I’m a proven leader and problem solver. I’ve spent a lifetime making tough decisions. I know the issues facing the district and I believe I have solutions that can help. I also know I don’t have all the answers. But I’m a good listener, a quick study and I have a willingness to work. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. I think it’s time to stop the insanity and try something different. In my opinion, it’s time to Stan4KISD. I believe I can be the Trustee KISD deserves.
