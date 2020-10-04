Incumbent District 54 State Rep. Brad Buckley and his challenger in the Nov. 3 election, Keke Williams, both say the 100% Disabled Veteran Homestead Exemption is an important benefit to many residents in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
The Texas law allows veterans who have a 100% disability rating with the Department of Veterans Affairs to not pay property taxes in the home they live in.
“It was my honor during the last legislative session to work with my colleagues to help them understand the importance of veterans to our local economy, the state’s economy, and the fabric of our community and our great state,” Buckley. R-Salado, said by email on Thursday.
“The disabled veterans’ property tax exemption passed by the Legislature is a welcome and needed benefit for our service members and their families who have sacrificed so much,” according to an email from Williams, D-Harker Heights, on Friday.
Buckley is running for re-election against first time candidate and Army veteran Williams for the Texas House District 54 seat, which represents Killeen, southern Bell County and Lampasas County.
While the homestead exemption is welcomed by many locals, it has had adverse affect on property tax revenue for local cities like Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, which have heavy population of veterans.
“It has had some unintended consequences for local communities like Harker Heights, which has seen a measurable decline in property tax revenue that threatens the delivery of key local services,” Williams said. “In the House I would explore solutions, either through legislation, grants, etc., to allow specific municipalities hard hit by the revenue loss, to be made whole while preserving this needed and deserved benefit.”
Like Williams, Buckley said reimbursement from the state is key.
“The exemption is an earned benefit granted by the State of Texas and it is incumbent on the state to reimburse local communities and counties so that military communities have the resources necessary for education, public safety, infrastructure, economic development, and quality of life projects,” Buckley said. “As a member of the Appropriations Committee in the Texas House of Representatives, I was able to increase funding for the current reimbursement program by $13 million dollars. The 2020-2021 budget allocates $20 million dollars over two years, up from $6.25 million, to reimburse eligible cities and counties. The City of Killeen stands to receive more than $1 million additional dollars in reimbursement funds.”
Buckley noted that the current reimbursement program defines eligibility by geographic proximity to Fort Hood, and that his “adjacency” rule was put in place several years ago and does not reflect the current growth and trends in the region.
“Last session, I authored and passed a bill to modify the adjacency rule so that more central Texas communities would qualify under the reimbursement program,” he said. “Passing the Texas House was a historic achievement; however, there is still work to be done in the Texas Senate. I also amended the state budget to include a study to be performed by the Office of the Comptroller to gather accurate and timely data on the impact of the exemption statewide. This data will provide a better understanding for lawmakers and the executive branch as we move forward in working this issue next session. This important information should also help to move the issue in the senate.”
Buckley said he expects the study he amended the state budget to include to be completed in December.
Buckley said he has met with leaders from other regions with large numbers of military retirees to build partnerships and coalitions that will bring more awareness and political support to this issue.
