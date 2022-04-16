1. Yes. With so many necessary services downtown, the increased traffic will be beneficial.

2. Yes. Residents are likely to stay downtown to eat or shop, if the opportunity exists.

3. No. Most people who use the new annex likely would leave the area when they’re done.

4.No. Downtown Killeen is too far gone. It’s doubtful a new annex would make a difference.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to know until after the project is planned and built.

Vote

View Results