State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, gave a speech and answered questions at a conference held by Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana at Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday.
Buckley was originally slated to appear at noon but had to delay to Gov. Greg Abbot’s stop in Salado on Saturday to survey the damage caused by a tornado earlier this week.
Buckley spoke of how he met with group members David Bass and others to talk about their experiences with using marijuana as a treatment for their PTSD and other medical issues.
“This issue is important to the people in my district,” Buckley said to a crowd of about 40 people at the event. “And we will continue that fight, so to speak.”
Buckley, who is a veterinarian in Killeen, spoke about the science of using marijuana for medicinal issues.
“Sometimes, the cure is worse than the disease,” Buckley said.
Buckley spoke on about how he changed his stance on marijuana being used for medicinal practices after speaking with members of Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana.
“I know when someone is running me the company line but I can tell when somebody sits there and talks and you can see there is a pain in their eyes and say ‘that there is a medicine that helps me, please help me get access to it’, that’s what moves me,” Buckley said in response to a question from an audience member.
Buckley has said previously he is favor of medical marijuana in Texas, but not recreational use.
Also at the event was Buckley’s opponent in the upcoming November election for the State House District 54 seat, Jonathan Hildner, D-Killeen.
Also attending was Julie Oliver, a former congressional candidate from Austin known for her efforts to make marijuana decriminalized in both Austin and Killeen; and Bell County commissioner, Place 4 candidate, Chris Bray.
“Do you support full legalization?” Oliver asked Buckley when he was on the stage.
“No, I don’t,” Buckley said.
There was grumbling among the audience after Buckley stated that he was not in favor of full legalization and stated his reasoning was because it can affect the brain development of younger kids.
There was some back and forth between Buckley and a couple of audience members but he remained in a positive mood.
“I appreciate this back and forth, that’s how we learn,” Buckley said.
Hildner, Buckley’s opponent in the Nov. 8 general election, has said previously he is in favor of recreational use of marijuana in Texas.
“I think we can easily show through our veterans that it’s tried and true and it works, and hopefully then, for the rest of our citizens throughout the district,” Hildner said to the Herald in January. “... it will not only boost our economy because then you can tax the sale of it, but it will, again, create spaces and reform our criminal justice system that has convicted so many.”
