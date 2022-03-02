Two Republican candidates will have to face off once more before one can secure their party’s State Senate 24 nomination to fill the seat vacated by incumbent Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway.
A runoff election will take place between the top two Republican Senate 24 primary candidates: Pete Flores, a retired game warden from Austin, and Raul Reyes, a homebuilder and retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel.
With about 99% of the votes counted as of Wednesday afternoon, Flores, garnered 38,024 votes or 46% of all the ballots counted, while Reyes had 27,069 ballots cast in his favor equating to about 32% of the electorate, according to the Texas Tribune. Neither candidate earned the 50% support required to become the Republican party’s nominee, meaning a runoff election will likely decide the race.
The newly drawn and redistricted State Senate District 24 includes Killeen, Bell County, Kerrville, Fredricksburg and stretches south of San Antonio.
Lamar Lewis, a retired educator from Temple, came in last for his party’s nomination with 17,507 votes.
Locally, in Bell County, Pete Flores earned 50% of all votes with a total of 10,030 ballots cast in his favor, according to Bell County unofficial results.
Reyes and Lewis garnered 5,393 and 4,507 Bell County votes respectively, according to county data.
In November, the candidate who wins the Republican runoff election will face off against Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod, a software engineering manager from Cedar Park.
