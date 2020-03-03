I voted

Polls are open until 7 p.m. and area residents can vote at any polling site in their county of residence.

Countywide polling places on Election Day are new this year in Bell County. Coryell and Lampasas counties have previously been allowed to vote at any designated site in their county of residence.

Here are each county's Election Day polling places:

BELL COUNTY

Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton

Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton

Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton

Morgan’s Point Event Center, 8 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort

Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans, LR/A

Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road Killeen

Kuhlman Civic Center, 100 W. Travis St., Holland

St. Joseph Parish Hall,

2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen

J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St., Nolanville

VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights

Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado

Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Dr., Killeen

Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen

Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen

Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen

St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church 1000 E. FM 2410 Harker Heights,

First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road, Killeen

Troy Community Center, 201 East Main, Troy

VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple

Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd Street, Temple

A&E Storage, 4970 E. Highway 190, Temple

Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central, Temple

Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple

Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple

Bethel Assembly of God of Temple, 22621 SE H K Dodgen Loop 363

St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington

First Baptist Church Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple

First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers

First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. Temple

3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner

Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen

Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen

Central Fire Station, 201 North 28th St., Killeen

Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road

West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen

Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen

Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen

Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

CORYELL COUNTY

Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove

Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road

Copperas Cove Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove

Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville,

Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant

Flat Community Center, 159 CR 334, Flat

Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby

Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville

LAMPASAS COUNTY

New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas

Kempner Fire Dept. Training Center, 315 Pecan St., Kempner

Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner

Lometa Justice of the Peace Office PCT 2&3, 200 N. Fourth St., Lometa

Adamsville Community Center, 174 CR 3740, Adamsville

