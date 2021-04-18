Name: Holly A. Teel
Age: 50
Occupation: Retired Dog Trainer/Animal Behavior/Instructor/Handler
What neighborhood do you live in?
District 1
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area?
Ft. Hood, after receiving the Dr. Mary E. Walker from the Big Red One Ft. Riley Ks, and than a short stay at Ft. Belvoir Va, the life of an active duty spouse came to an end at Ft. Hood. I decided to make Killeen Texas my home.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I am retired from my dog training career. I went into dog training after leaving a high stress job as a consultant for a rivet company.
Have you run or served for a public office before? If so, what did you do? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
Yes, I have ran before. I decided to run for Dist 1. Because Dist 1 should not be last on the table and, needs a fighting chance. After receiving the Dr. Mary E. Walker, that was when I knew in my heart, that all my trials and tribulations have lead me to path of political service.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
Future Infrastructure, lowering Taxes and a better economy to bring in better jobs along with diversity.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I believe that citizens can run their own life better than any government, so long as citizens do not harm the life-liberty-property of another citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.