Two Killeen residents, Holly Teel and Rick Williams, filed Wednesday to run for the May 7 Killeen city election.
Teel, who has run for City Council and mayor before, is running for mayor. Williams has served one term as council member at-large and is running for reelection.
Candidates have until Feb. 18 to file for the May election.
