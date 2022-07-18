The lawyer representing a Killeen City Council member says a district court judge ruled in favor of Killeen’s current councilman in an election lawsuit that was filed in May by an ex-councilwoman who lost her seat by fewer than 30 votes. However, the former councilwoman who filed the lawsuit said the judge has not yet issued a final ruling on the case.
Mellisa Brown — who served on the previous Killeen City Council — filed a civil lawsuit on May 23 against Ramon Alvarez, who won the seat by 26 votes during the municipal election that was decided on May 7.
“Judge Rex Davis has in fact made his decision to deny the contest,” said Waco attorney David G. Tekell, who represented Alvarez in the case, in an email to the Herald on Monday. “I also have filed a motion for attorney’s fees.”
In a call to the Herald Monday, Brown said that was not true. She said the judge will make his final ruling in person, and he has not yet done so. Brown said Tekell has filed “proposed judgement” for Davis to rule in favor of Alvarez, but Brown said she has not been notified of any final decision by the judge.
Davis — a visiting judge assigned to hear the case — considered testimony that was heard in court on June 24 as well as hundreds of pages of exhibits, briefs and responses.
On July 12, the day after Tekell said Davis’s ruling was entered into court records, Tekell filed a motion to impose sanctions on Brown in an amount of $15,000, for “the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs associated ... with the defense of this baseless cause,” according to the motion. “No question was ever raised in this case about a single instance of Alvarez’s conduct in the May 7 election. His burden to provide this defense was the result of the conscious choice of Brown to make him the sole contestant in this case.”
In her lawsuit against Alvarez, Brown claimed that Bell County elections officials were poorly trained and that many ballots were rejected. She also alleged that a polling location was changed and that the county clerk did not give the appropriate notice.
According to the final results released on May 16 by Bell County’s Office of Elections Administration, Alvarez received 1,774 votes to Brown’s 1,748.
Brown raised objections over the results the next day by filing a petition for a recount on May 17. She paid $3,000 for it to be done.
Brown, who was in her first term on the Killeen City Council, finished fourth in May 7 council election. Only the top three vote-getters were elected to a seat in the at-large election. Alvarez finished third, following the top two vote-getters, Jose Segarra and Ken Wilkerson.
(1) comment
Don't allow your ego to control your life.
Arguing over the election results for city council person's seat strikes me as bizarre.
As I think about it, its like fighting over roadkill. [rolleyes][huh][lol]
