Two Republicans and two Democrats are ready to face their opponents for their respective nominations for U.S. Representative, District 25.
On the Republican side, Austin resident Keith Neuendorff is challenging incumbent Roger Williams.
Neuendorff, 53, said he is a native Texan dedicated to improving his state and country. He grew up in Brenham and went to Texas A&M University where he obtained degrees in engineering and business. Neuendorff has lived in Texas since 2001 after a brief stint out of state, he said. Neuendorff has worked in the technology and software industry for 30 years. He said he is a strong supporter of education.
Williams, 70, has been the incumbent of the seat since 2012. His campaign website says he has been the voice of small business owners across America. In the most recent session of Congress, Williams served on the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions and the Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy.
On the Democrat side, Julie Oliver and Heidi Sloan are battling for their party’s nomination.
Oliver, 47, is an Austin resident with 15 years experience in healthcare finance, legal expertise and financial accounting, she said via email. With her experience, combined with being a community organizer, Oliver said she has fought to provide healthcare to those who need it most.
Oliver won the 2018 Democratic primary for District 25 in a runoff election against Chris Perri. She faced, and lost to, Williams on Nov. 6, 2018.
Sloan, 35, is a farmer and community organizer. For seven years, Sloan has worked at Community First! Village in Austin, teaching homeless residents how to farm and grow food for the community.
She said via email that she has stood with striking workers, walked picket lines and supported union drives.
District 25 serves a strip of central Texas from southwest of Austin to north of Cleburne.
What are your Top 3 issues and why?
Democrats:
Oliver: “Ensuring that every single American has the highest quality healthcare, is able to see a doctor, and can afford prescriptions — no matter if they’re young or old, have pre-existing conditions or not, or are active-duty or retired. Fighting the climate crisis by ending our reliance on foreign fossil fuels, transitioning the U.S. economy to 100% renewable electricity by 2035, and creating thousands of high-paying clean energy economy jobs right here in Texas. Ending the public cancer of corruption in Congress by getting PACs, corporations, and big money out of Congress and out of our democracy.”
Sloan: “My top three priorities are 1) implementing a Green New Deal to transition to renewable energy nationwide with a federal jobs guarantee, 2) passing Medicare for All to provide real healthcare to everyone in the country regardless of income, and 3) strengthening the labor movement so all our goals will be attainable through the power of working people taking action. I believe the problem in our democracy is that working people are struggling too much to engage in politics. If we focus on the issues affecting our lives, we can build a society that works for people, not for profit.”
Republicans:
Neuendorff: “1. Accountability ... A representative in the House needs to be willing to listen to the people in their district to understand real issues and come up with real solutions. 2. Investment in Education ... We need to invest in education. States and local governments should run their own programs, but the federal government has an important role to play.” 3. Fiscal Responsibility. Our biggest long-term threat as a country is the national debt ... The increasing debt and interest payments continue to put limits on our ability to invest in our future and reduces our ability to respond to crises.”
Williams: “Defend the border, lower taxes and defend the Second Amendment. These three principles are vital to protecting our liberty.”
Question: What sets you apart from the other candidates and why?
Democrats:
Oliver: “As a working class woman born in poverty who relied on Medicaid for prenatal care as a teenager I know what millions of working Texans face. I’m the only candidate with experience crafting legislation, deep financial accounting background, legal expertise and 15 years of experience in healthcare finance. I know how to organize for local wins, whether by saving Sendero or leading the $15/hr minimum wage initiative at Central Health. And I know how to organize at scale, swinging a district from 21 points for the GOP to within single digits without PACs, increasing turnout in neglected precincts all over Texas.”
Sloan: “I believe the role of an elected official is not to hand down good policies to people, but to bring regular working people closer to the fights that affect our lives and into a seat at the legislative table. We can only defeat Roger Williams’ organized money with organized people, which is why I’ve spent years organizing in my community and across Texas. Our campaign’s hundreds of volunteers knocked 60,000 doors all over the District in less than six months. We’ve demonstrated a commitment to working class people and the field operation necessary to unseat the millionaire incumbent.”
Republicans:
Neuendorff: “I stand apart from Roger Williams because of my commitment to accountability and ... investing in education ... when I am elected I will publish a regular schedule of town hall events throughout the district to connect directly with constituents ... I also support maintaining a smart level of investment by the federal government in education. This will provide all children equal educational opportunity and allow us to develop the talent we need in industry and defense. My opponent does not give meaningful open access to constituents and wants to get rid of the Department of Education and our investment in education.”
Williams: “I am a Christian, conservative, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, grassroots taxpayer committed to upholding the Constitution and our Texas values. I am also a small business owner of over 40 years who understands the challenges that our Main Street job creators face.”
Question: Many veterans of Middle East deployments are becoming ill due to what is believed to be exposure to toxic smoke from the military’s open burn pits. What is your plan to ensure these veterans receive the necessary care through the Department of Veterans Affairs and are able to claim the illnesses as service connected disabilities?
Democrats:
Oliver: “My dad’s a veteran. I know that veterans don’t stop serving when they come home. It took us decades to care for veterans exposed to Agent Orange. We can’t repeat that history with those who served in SW Asia exposed to burn pits. DoD and the VA must accept their responsibility to care for burn pit victims. This community deserves someone fighting for them in the House, and our current representative did not sign on to HR1279, the Helping Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits Act. And, if elected, I intend to sign on as a co-sponsor to the Burn Pits Accountability Act (H.R. 663).”
Sloan: “Rather than privatize services for veterans so corporations can profit off of the suffering of military service members, we must reverse that process and invest in the VA. I’m committed to fully funding the VA so we can eliminate the VA benefits backlog. We must also expand funding and fill the 50,000 vacancies at the VA so we can ensure veterans like these receive the benefits they deserve. I support reforming VA regulations restricting access based on the type of discharge, and in that process I will fight to ensure illnesses related to environment or job-site conditions are covered.”
Republicans:
Neuendorff: “Providing an accessible, quality health infrastructure for all Veterans is our duty as a country to those that have served. I support the current steps of the Burn Pit Registry and the long term studies being undertaken by the VA and Department of Defense on this issue. I would also support a faster track for evaluating certain health conditions to have presumptive status for veterans that served in the affected regions.”
Williams: “The Department of Veterans Affairs must do their due diligence to thoroughly analyze every claim in determining whether a certain illness is service-connected and related to burn pit exposure. Congress should continue to fund and encourage participation in the burn pit registry, while ensuring that veterans who were exposed to toxins overseas are provided the healthcare and compensation necessary. I supported similar efforts for Vietnam veterans under the Blue Water Navy Act, and hope we learn from the lessons of the past and get as far ahead of treating burn pit related illnesses as possible.”
Question: Are you concerned about the national deficit? What congressional action would you support to address the issue?
Democrats:
Oliver: “The GOP tax cuts, which blew a $2 trillion hole in the deficit to pass a tax cut for the wealthiest Americans and multinational corporations who ship the jobs overseas -- socialism for the rich and corporations -- were short-sighted and self-defeating. We can afford to fund healthcare, have paid family leave, rural broadband Internet, world class public education, infrastructure, and other public goods that the American people deserve. This is very simple -- crack down on corruption, stop allowing corporations to game the system through tax avoidance and offshore tax havens, and raise taxes on the ultra-wealthy and corporations.”
Sloan: “We only hear about the deficit when we’re trying to help working class people; we don’t hear about it when Donald Trump and Roger Williams are trying to give massive tax cuts to their millionaire and billionaire friends. The deficit is not my biggest concern. I’m far more concerned about 5 million people living in Texas with no health insurance and the fact that across our state the average wage hasn’t kept up with the cost of a home. We can fix our rigged economy by giving working people a hand-up and making the ultra-rich pay their fair share.”
Republicans:
Neuendorff: “I am concerned about the national debt and it is one of my top three priority issues. All parties in the federal government need to be engaged on this issue. Any real discussion of dealing with the debt will have to address reforming the way we deliver and pay for health care because of it being a large percentage of the budget.”
Williams: “The national deficit is the greatest threat to our national security, and future generations are left to bear the burden. Washington must cut unnecessary spending and learn to live within their means like every American household.”
