There will be new names on the roster at City Council and for mayor in Lampasas for the next term.
Mayoral candidates to succeed incumbent T.J. Monroe are Catherine Kuehne, a teacher and business owner and Herb L. Pearce, a business owner and Council Place 6 incumbent.
In Place 1, incumbent James Morris is running unopposed and in Place 2 Robert Goodart Jr. and Eric Hernandez will vie for the seat. Goodart is retired and Hernandez is an investor and home builder.
In Place 6, Charles Pratus III, an entrepreneur, will run unopposed.
The Herald sent a series of questions to all candidates in order to discover their thoughts and comments on issues pertinent to Lampasas. Some of the candidates did not respond.
What are the top three major issues facing Lampasas? What would you propose, if elected, to address them?
In her response, Cathy Kuehne responded:
“Growth, economic development and in the short term, the upcoming solar eclipse. I believe that we need to be ready for growth and make sure we are taking care of our infrastructure, like our water, wastewater, drainage and streets. To be able to handle the new developments, while at the same time providing the same quality of life experiences that people are moving to Lampasas for.”
Hernandez , who is not running against Kuehne responded:
“The proposed bypass is a pressing issue amongst the citizens of the City of Lampasas. I would propose a study to learn how local businesses would be affected from a bypass and if new business could be generated from a bypass. Since I have a strong background in business and the construction industry, there are several different projects that the city is currently working on or considering that I would be able to offer guidance on in the coming year. In all these projects, I would advocate for following steps that will help our city grow in a planned manner that benefits everyone.”
Why should Lampasas voters elect you? What specific qualities do you possess that would make you a good Lampasas elected leader?
Kuehne’s response:
“As a teacher, counselor, business owner and community volunteer, I bring a diverse perspective to the job as Mayor. The job of mayor in Lampasas is unique, our mayor is the face of the city, a liaison for Lampasas. We moved to Lampasas in 1995 and chose to raise our family here, which was the best decision we ever made. I am an advocate for our wonderful community and feel that I am the right choice for this job.”
Hernandez’s response:
“I went into business in 2007 and over the last 16 years I have started and sold several different businesses. After the sale of my electrical contracting business, I began a career as a Texas Peace Officer in the City of Lampasas and served my community for five years. I have also served my church community by being on their board of trustees and I have served on several different little league sports teams. I believe my background in business would be an asset to serving on the Lampasas City Council. Through my background in business, I have a strong knowledge of how to operate on a balanced budget.”
The third question asked about crime.
Kuehne’s response:
“Lampasas has a very low crime rate; our police department is top notch. That is not to say that we have petty crimes, but when something does happen, our police solve the crimes and take care of business in the upmost professional way.”
Hernandez’s response:
“I would be proactive in supporting the Police Department by ensuring our officers are provided with the necessary equipment and personnel.”
A final question was asked about would be done to bring more jobs to the area.
Kuehne’s response:
“The mayor of Lampasas needs to advocate for the community and work closely with our Economic Development Director, EDC board and City Manager, in enticing businesses to come to town. I have a good working relationship with these parties and we are all working to bring opportunities to Lampasas.”
Hernandez’s response:
“I always stand for business growth and would have a pro-business mindset. Small businesses are essential to the framework of our city’s economy as well as the backbone of our nation’s economy. As a small business owner, I would promote policies that attract business growth in the city. In turn, I believe small business growth would decrease the unemployment rate and provide positive employment growth.”
Last day to submit an application for Ballot by Mail is April 25. Early Voting April 24 through May 2 at the Elections Administrator’s Office, 407 S. Pecan Street, Lampasas. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 25 and May 2.
