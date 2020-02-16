Three Republicans are running to replace Fancy Jezek as the judge of the 426th District Court. They are: Belton lawyer Jeff Parker, Killeen lawyer Steve Duskie and Salado lawyer Wade Faulkner.
Duskie is an Air Force veteran who has practiced law in Bell County for more than two decades. He is a partner and owner of Lindley, Wiley & Duskie PC in Killeen.
Faulkner is a former military judge who presided over Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan’s death penalty trial.
Parker currently works as an assistant district attorney representing the State of Texas in felony criminal cases.
No Democrat is running for the seat.
Jezek is retiring after serving 13 years on the bench.
For the candidates answers to questions, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
The three candidates provided their top three issues via email. Long answers were trimmed for space.
Parker listed his priorities as follows:
a. Priority one is decreasing the delays in the resolution of felony criminal cases in Bell County. In 2019, more than 30% of all Bell County felony criminal cases took more than one year to resolve. Only 15% were resolved in less than 90 days, while the state average is 39%.
b. Another priority is to not waste time for either the parties, the jurors, or the witnesses.
c. I will also make it a priority to be available to all law enforcement agencies operating in Bell County for search and arrest warrants at all times (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).
Faulkner had this answer about his top three issues:
My number one priority will be to preside over the cases in my court fairly and impartially and to apply the facts of a specific case to the law. I would also like to expand the options for Veterans in the felony courts in Bell County. Veteran’s Treatment Courts offer qualified veterans the chance, through education, training, and rehabilitation, to avoid criminal convictions in certain types of cases.
Finally, I would like to see improvements in the technology in Bell County courtrooms and be the example for the 21st century courtroom. Having practiced most of my career in federal courts, I know that the technology in those courtrooms is much more advanced.
Duskie said this about his top three issues:
1) As judge, preside in court with integrity and follow the law. I want people to be proud of me as their judge and know they will receive a fair trial when they are in my court.
2) Increase efficiency of the docket. Cases, both civil and criminal, take too long to move through the courts.
3) Be an approachable and communicative judge. Proper judicial temperament will allow cases to proceed smoothly if both sides know what to expect and that the judge is fair, approachable, and communicates his/her rulings clearly.
