Today is Election Day for the Texas primary elections, and area voters will be heading to the polls to choose Republican and Democratic nominees for the general election in November. Voters must choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot when they head to the polls.
Early voting for the election ended Friday, with a total of 5,332 people voted early in Killeen and Harker Heights. Across Bell County, a total of 14,527 people voted early, including mail-in ballots.
In Coryell County, a total of 3,452 people voted early, including mail-in ballots. Of the total, 1,671 voted in Copperas Cove, and 1,551 voted in Gatesville.
Among the many races on the ballot is the race for governor.
On the Republican side, Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking reelection. To have a chance, he will have to outlast several challengers. Those challenging Abbott for the Republican nomination are Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines, Rick Perry, Chad Prather and Allen West.
There are also a number of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. They are Inocencio Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz, Beto O’Rourke and Rich Wakeland.
A total of 40 local races will grace the ballot of primary voters. No voter will have a ballot with 40 races, however. That number encompasses all races in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
Of the total races, 12 are contested in the primary and 28 are uncontested.
Here is a breakdown of contested local races.
State Senate District 24
Three Republicans and two Democrats are vying for the nomination to fill the vacated seat. The seat is vacant due to incumbent Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, seeking the Texas Land Commissioner seat.
The three Republicans seeking the nomination are former state Sen. Pete Flores, Lamar Lewis and Raul Reyes. Seeking the seat on the Democratic side are Kathy Jones-Hospod and Jeremy Kohlwes.
State House District 68
Incumbent Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro, is seeking reelection to his seat. He is being challenged by fellow Republicans Craig Carter, Gary W. Franklin and Mark Middleton.
Other counties in the redrawn district, which extends from Lampasas County north to the Oklahoma border, will be Brown, Comanche, Cooke, Eastland, Jack, Mills, Montague, San Saba, Shackelford, Throckmorton and Young.
U.S. House District 31
Two Republican challengers are looking to unseat longtime Congressman John Carter of Round Rock in his bid for reelection to serve U.S. House District 31.
Challenging Carter are Abhiram Garapati and Mike Williams.
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
In the race for Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, incumbent Theodore “Ted” Duffield is seeking reelection and is being challenged by Reese Davis.
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Two Republicans are vying for the seat of Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2. They are incumbent Cliff Coleman and challenger Richard Sapp.
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1
As with the other two contested Justice of the Peace primary races in Bell County, the race for Precinct 3, Place 1 is between two Republicans.
Incumbent Keith Reed and Velva Johnson are vying for the seat.
Coryell County Judge
In Coryell County, four Republicans are seeking the seat of county judge, including the incumbent, Roger Miller. Also running for the seat are Joey Acfalle, Jack Barcroft and Celia Sellers.
Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Two Republicans are seeking to serve Precinct 2 on the Coryell County Commissioners’ Court, currently held by Daren Moore. Seeking the seat are Gatesville Fire Chief Billy Vaden and Scott Weddle.
Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Incumbent Commissioner Ray Ashby Jr. is seeking reelection to his seat as commissioner for Precinct 4. He is being challenged by fellow Republicans former Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz and Jonesboro Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Taylor.
Lampasas County Clerk
Three Republican women are vying for the seat of Lampasas County Clerk. Seeking the seat are Tasha Bates, Dee Ann Crawford and Dianne Miller.
Lampasas Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Misty Wakeman, who was appointed to the seat of Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 last year is seeking election to the seat. She is being challenged by Republicans Dr. James W. Mercer and Chris Munn.
Lampasas Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Three Lampasas County Republicans are seeking the soon-to-be vacant seat for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 in Lampasas County. They are Lampasas County Constable Gilbert Esparza, Kempner Volunteer Fire Chief Dan Hause and Killeen Police Department homicide detective Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger.
Uncontested races
Many races on the primary ballots are uncontested.
Those include State House districts 54, 55 and 59; U.S. House District 11; Bell County judge; Bell County commissioner, precinct 2 and 4; Bell County Justice of the Peace, precincts 3 and 4 for Place 2; Coryell County Justice of the Peace, precinct 1 through 4; Lampasas County judge and other positions in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties. Some of those races will be contested in the November general election.
GOP Props
On the Republican primary ballot, there are also 10 proportions that people can choose to vote on.
“Each party can put propositions on the primary ballot, and has done so often in the past. Approval of a proposal is non-binding and requires no government action, but rather signals voter support or opposition for an issue,” according to a recent article in the Dallas Morning News.
“You are not voting to make a law but merely saying YES you agree or NO you do not agree with the statement,” according to texasgop.org.
The 10 propositions on the Republican ballot are printed below:
1) In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
2) Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
3) Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
4) Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
5) Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
6) The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
7) Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
8) Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
9) Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
10) Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
Voting locations:
Voters may cast their ballot at any of the many polls in their counties on Tuesday. Voting locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bell County locations
- 001 BELTON Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road
- 002 BELTON Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
- 003 BELTON Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St.
- 004 BELTON Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St.
- 005 MORGAN’S POINT Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd.
- 006 LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans St.
- 007 KILLEEN Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road
- 008 HOLLAND Holland City Hall, 102 W. Travis St.
- 009 KILLEEN Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1000 Jefferis Ave.
- 010 NOLANVILLE J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St.
- 011 HARKER HEIGHTS VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive
- 012 HARKER HEIGHTS Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
- 013 SALADO Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Road
- 015 KILLEEN Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R A Abercrombie Drive
- 016 KILLEEN Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop
- 017 KILLEEN Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road
- 018 HARKER HEIGHTS St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410
- 019 EAST TRIMMIER First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road
- 020 TROY Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St.
- 021 TEMPLE VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road
- 022 TEMPLE Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St.
- 023 TEMPLE A & E Storage, 4970 E. Highway 190
- 024 TEMPLE Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive
- 025 TEMPLE Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave.
- 026 TEMPLE Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive
- 027 TEMPLE Temple ISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way
- 028 TEMPLE Temple College, Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive
- 029 CYCLONE St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 FM 485, Burlington
- 030 MOFFAT/STAMPEDE First Baptist Church Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road
- 031 ROGERS First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 E. Prairie Ave.
- 032 TEMPLE First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St.
- 033 IVY GAP 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner
- 034 KILLEEN Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road
- 035 KILLEEN Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive
- 036 KILLEEN Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St.
- 037 KILLEEN Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road
- 038 WEST TRIMMIER West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road
- 039 KILLEEN Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C
- 040 KILLEEN Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Lane
- 041 KILLEEN Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive
- 042 TEMPLE Western Hills Elementary School, 600 Arapaho Drive
Coryell County locations
- Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove
- Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road
- Copperas Cove Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove
- Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville,
- Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant
- Flat Community Center, 159 CR 334, Flat
- Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby
- Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville
Lampasas County Locations
- New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
- Kempner Fire Dept. Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner
- Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner
- Lometa City Hall, 100 E. San Saba St., Lometa
- Adamsville Community Center, 174 CR 3730, Adamsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.