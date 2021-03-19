With the Killeen Independent School District school board election six weeks away, the Herald asked candidates to share their views on transparency in KISD.
Four people are running for a pair of three-year term seats on the Killeen ISD board of trustees in the May 1 election.
Riakos “Rock” Adams will take on Cullen Mills for Minerva Trujillo’s Place 6 trustee seat, while Lan Carter will face off against incumbent board president JoAnn Purser for her Place 7 seat. Purser has won every bid for re-election since joining the board in May 2012. Trujillo is not running for reelection.
Early voting will take place in local city, and school board elections from April 19-27.
Below are the candidates’ full responses, in alphabetical order, to the Herald’s questions about transparency.
1) How do you view transparency in Killeen ISD? Do you think the KISD school board and district administration act in a transparent way? Please explain.
Riakos Adams: The Board of Trustees are elected officials who have an obligation to stakeholders to be good stewards of the School District. Board members should be understanding and responsive to community needs and concerns. There is room for improvement. Transparency in Killeen ISD is necessary to improve, build, and heal. There are areas where the district excels at being transparent, but there are more areas where there are opportunities to improve and succeed. Transparency builds trust and we must allow more open dialogue and sharing of information so that everyone understands why and how a decision is made.
Lan Carter: I believe KISD lacks transparency in more cases than not. It needs to improve the community’s faith and trust by being more transparent. It tends to pick and choose who will be on committees which lacks transparency. For example, we do not know what the interview process was for appointing (school board member Brett) Williams into (former school board member Carlyle) Walton’s vacant position. How many people were interviewed and when? Why wasn’t the appointment process published on KISD’s website to ensure all interested parties had an opportunity to apply? No paperwork for the interviews were submitted to KISD by the Board.
Cullen Mills: As with any public entity, I believe transparency is highly important. For several reasons, the district owes it to the public to convey any and all pertinent information. For one, the district is publicly funded so they must be clear that they are using taxpayer money to it’s most efficient use. And secondly, the district must be transparent in regards to student progress and achievement. At the end of the day, it comes down to the kids and ensuring that they are successful.
I cannot speak individually to each of the current board members but I can ensure you that I will be as accessible as possible. My contact information can be found in my board packet if anyone feels the need to contact me. Regarding the district administration, it is my opinion that they are doing a good job of being open to the public. All of the board meetings and agendas are posted online for public viewing. I would also note that the district’s online and digital messaging is very effective in getting information out to the public.
JoAnn Purser: I believe it is everyone’s intention to be fully transparent regarding the governance of our school district. I do believe that decisions are having to be made quickly because of the evolving education model and pressing issues that come up daily because of the pandemic it may appear as if information is being withheld or not coming fast enough but I do not believe it is intentional I believe it is because of time constraints.
2) If elected, will you be willing to share KISD reports, messages, petitions, and other documents you and the other members of the board view, receive, or discuss, with the public and the Herald?
Riakos Adams: As an elected official, I would be open to upholding transparency where governing guidelines permit. We, the community, are on a mission to ensure success, access, and opportunity for students. If we deviate from our mission or there are hindrances counterproductive to our mission, we must address the issues and constantly reflect on our decisions asking ourselves and the superintendent: Is this in the best interest of the people (teachers, staff, parents, and students) we serve or can we do better?
Lan Carter: Just as I share public information requests with the public and the Herald, I will continue to share any information that is legally permitted. I believe we need to be on the same page in order to effectively work together. I plan to have a website or continue using Lan Carter for Killeen ISD Facebook page that will store the documents for viewing, as well as host Town Hall meetings via Zoom. I look forward to hearing concerns and suggestions from parents, staff, and other community members. It’s time to shine the light and keep it shining.
Cullen Mills: As stated earlier, I believe transparency is highly important. If elected, I will be more than willing to share as much information that I receive that is allowable. Undoubtedly, there is certain information that board members are either not allowed to convey to the public and/or must be filtered directly through the district. But again, I am more than happy to share as much information as possible.
JoAnn Purser: I am always willing to share any information that is considered public record with anyone that has concerns or questions. Board book is a great resource of all public information documents or if a individual or media outlet is needing to make an open records request for documents that should be a sufficient way for everyone to get the same information. There are however some sensitive documents pertaining to land transactions or employee issues that may not be public record until the issue or transaction is out of closed session.
Due to those conditions some documents may not be readily accessed based on our local policy or the state governance policies. This is explained to board members as we enter onto the board and go through our training.
