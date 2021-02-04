For the first time in more than two decades, soon the Killeen Independent School District will not have a Trujillo serving on the school board after longtime board member Minerva Trujillo announced last week she will not seek re-election this May.
After serving three full three-year terms, plus one partial two-year term after the passing of her late husband retired Lt. Col. Arthur Trujillo, also a three-term KISD board member, Minerva Trujillo said she looks forward to spending more time with her family.
“I can’t wait to go visit my grand kids,” she said. “I can go see my daughter in California who I haven’t seen in about two years. I want to go to Tennessee to see my brand new great grandson.”
Her faith, she said, helped her make the decision to hang up her Killeen ISD school board hat.
“God taps you on the shoulder, he gives you a sign,” she said.
A health scare in January of 2020, she said, was the sign she needed. After receiving a clean bill of health, she said she looks forward to starting the next chapter.
“For my age, I’m really, really healthy,” said Trujillo, 74.
Trujillo took a walk with the Herald Thursday around one of her former campuses, Maxdale Elementary in west Killeen, where she served as principal when the school first opened 19 years ago.
“Everything came rushing back to me today,” she said. “When I was driving, I was remembering one of my dear friends who became my dear friend here at Maxdale. As I was walking up, I was remembering all the balloons we had here for the dedication.”
In June of 2009, Trujillo retired from Killeen ISD after 29 years as a teacher, assistant principal, coordinator for certified personnel, and principal of Willow Springs Elementary School, Maxdale Elementary School and Audie Murphy Middle School.
The campus visit brought back a lot of emotions for Trujillo.
“I’m a little nostalgic, but also a little happy — you know, because what you want to make sure is that you left it in good shape so it can go on,” she said. “Well, it’s still going. It didn’t fall apart.”
Walking in the hallways of her old campus, Trujillo ran into former colleague Scott Zarley, an English as a second language teacher at Maxdale Elementary who moved with Trujillo almost two decades ago from Willow Springs Elementary.
“It’s still standing,” Zarley said to Trujillo. “Can you believe next year will be 20 years?”
The pair remarked about the early days of Maxdale Elementary.
“We literally started from scratch,” Zarley said.
Looking back on her long history with Killeen ISD, she said she hopes people remember she gave it her all.
“Just that I tried my best,” she said. “I really valued everybody’s time. When you walk in that door, you hit the ground running, no matter what your position is. If a child had a problem, we stopped and listened. I gave it my 110%. I cared about the kids.”
Trujillo offered words of advice to the person who will soon fill her board seat after the May 1 election.
“Remember you are serving for the benefit of the kids,” she said. “You need to take care of the staff. You need to listen. There’s a lot that goes on. It’s not just the school, it’s the budget, the hiring, the buses, you need to make sure to become acquainted with every single aspect. Don’t try to second guess the superintendent. Just pay attention. Visit the schools and make sure you know what really is going on.”
Three candidates — Cullen Mills, Riakos “Rock” Adams, and David “Rev.” Jones — have filed to run for Trujillo’s soon-to-be-vacant District 6 seat on the KISD board.
