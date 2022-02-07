Two more candidates added their names to the ballot for the upcoming May 7 Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees election.
Three longtime board members’ seats are up for grabs this May.
Up for election are the Place 1 seat, held by Shelley Wells, the Place 2 seat, currently occupied by Susan Jones, and the Place 3 seat, held by Corbett Lawler.
So far the only KISD incumbent to file to run in the May election is Susan Jones.
David Jones, of Harker Heights, has filed to run for the Place 2 seat against incumbent Susan Jones.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, filed to run for Lawler’s Place 3 seat against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen.
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, filed for Wells’ Place 1 seat, which as of Monday does not have an opponent.
The filing period for candidates to run in the election ends Feb. 18.
For information on the May 7 election, including school board candidate applications, go to https://www.killeenisd.org/May0722_election.
