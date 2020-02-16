Whoever wins the March 3 primary will win the November election in two contested constable races in Coryell County. All four candidates are running as Republicans.
Precinct 2
Precinct 2, which covers the eastern part of Copperas Cove and the western part of Fort Hood and Killeen, pits longtime incumbent Shawn Camp against challenger Chuck Wilson.
Camp, 55, is a lifelong resident of Copperas Cove and has been the constable of Precinct 2 for 31 years.
Wilson, 49, has 30 years experience in public service. He most recently retired as a police officer after having been a firefighter and a combat veteran.
Precinct 3
Precinct 3, which covers much of the southern and eastern parts of Gatesville, as well as the eastern part of the county, pits Jimmy Daniel against Kirby Ruiz, neither of whom are the incumbent.
Current incumbent, Dewey Jones, is seeking election for county commissioner, precinct 3.
Daniel is a retired Army soldier with a 22-year career. He is a 19-year veteran of the Gatesville Police Department, according to his campaign Facebook page.
Ruiz is a Gatesville native and has been in law enforcement for a little over 10 years with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Department, according to his campaign Facebook page.
Question: What are the Top 3 issues facing Coryell County and why?
Precinct 2 candidates:
Camp: “Meeting the needs of a growing and diverse population, local law enforcement faces many new challenges with in the community. Such as cultural diversity, increasing crime rate and civil issues. I feel the need is for law enforcement to re-engage in community policing practices. By interacting with our local community as partners and stakeholders together we can keep our community a better and safer places for all.”
Wilson: “1. Unfunded Mandates: New mandates are imposed on law enforcement annually without funding resources. It is important to elect leaders who have the knowledge and experience with budgeting and the ability to utilize outside resources such as grants and alternative funding methods to the county’s advantage. 2. Mental Health Crisis: Mental health issues are increasing, and law enforcement, social services and private partners must work together to adequately provide for these citizens. 3. Challenges Within the Law Enforcement Community: These challenges include relationship building, communication and collaboration, transparency within the community, recruiting and retention and providing adequate jail space.”
Precinct 3 candidates:
Daniel: “1. Crime. 2. Roads and aging infrastructure. 3. Tax base, non taxable status of prisons, schools.”
Ruiz: “1. ... shipping our inmates to other counties and the great need to build a new jail here in Coryell County. It will be an expensive project, but shipping inmates to other counties is a bigger cost. It will be more beneficial for the county ... 2. ... The need to implement new strategies in dealing with narcotics. It is a rural epidemic and I hope that we can come up with new ways to help individuals, such as drug rehabilitation centers. 3. ... Infrastructure. With the growth of the county, an effort to make the commute safer between rural areas to the city is important.”
Question: What sets you apart from the other candidate and why?
Precinct 2 candidates:
Camp: “I have a proven track record of 31 years. I have honorably served the community with firmness and fairness. As a lifetime resident I am familiar with the specific needs of Coryell County and I believe I have the knowledge and experience and dedication to continue serving with distinction.”
Wilson: I will be the FULL-TIME Constable. I have extensive experience in all aspects of law enforcement, with multiple policing methods and in special programs such as SWAT, investigations and drug interdiction. I also have partnership and relationship building experience. Most importantly, I have experience with budgeting and financial accountability including utilizing outside resources such as grants and alternative funding methods. I am forward thinking, progressive and with 3 initiatives and 10 sub-initiatives I will build the Precinct 2 Constables Office to heights it has never experienced. 30 years is to long with no results. It’s time to move forward.”
Precinct 3 candidates:
Daniel: “Experience. Over 19 years of law enforcement experience. Recognized as a Master Peace Officer by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Retired US Army with 22 years of honorable service.”
Ruiz: “Experience with this county and its constituents. Being born and raised here, I have served this community for 11 of the 30 years I have spent on God’s Great earth. While being young normally comes with lack of experience, I feel that my years with the sheriff’s office and current position has given me the training and experience I need to fulfill the duties of a Coryell County Constable. I currently serve as the civil process deputy which includes serving civil papers and I am truly passionate about my job.”
Question: What are your concerns about crime in Coryell County?
Precinct 2 candidates:
Camp: The Copperas Cove Police and the Coryell County Sheriffs departments are professional dedicated departments that do an exceptional job of protecting the community. As Constable it has been my honor to assist and will continue to do so in the mission of keeping the peace.
Wilson: “Although Coryell County is still a magnificent rural community, big city problems such as drug trafficking are plaguing us. Crimes such as human trafficking are on the rise and we need a Constable that has the knowledge, experience and ability to work with partners to address the intrusion of crime into Coryell County. Being a constable is not a passive position. It’s a position that requires a commitment to long hours and the willingness to make a permanent change to a broken system. Now is the time for a new beginning.”
Precinct 3 candidates:
Daniel: “Crime in our county has become a clear and apparent danger. Our county has and is evolving along with the rest of the nation over the last 20 years. This has required the constant updating, modernization and restructure of our law enforcement assets.”
Ruiz: “With the growth of the county, the crime rate will increase. My concern is not having the manpower and budget to adequately staff and provide protection to our community.”
