The Democratic nomination for a chance to run for a U.S. Senate seat is down to a runoff election between two candidates, state Sen. Royce West of Dallas and former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar of Round Rock.
The winner of the runoff election will face incumbent John Cornyn in November. Cornyn won the Republican nomination with 76.3% of the vote.
West and Hegar shared their opinions on top issues via emails to the Herald this week.
Early voting in the race begins on Monday and runs through July 10. Election Day is July 14. The runoff election was postponed from May 26 because of the coronavirus.
Questions and Answers
Q: With the coronavirus still looming, what steps will you take to try and prevent the spread?
HEGAR : “First off, we need to be listening to scientists and medical experts, not politicians when it comes to what is best for public health. There is no question that we can and must do a better job of protecting public health as the economy is reopening. In terms of public health, we need to improve testing and contact tracing capacity so Texans in rural and underserved areas aren’t waiting weeks for test results, provide our frontline workers the protective equipment they need, and immediately reopen ACA enrollment to help the millions of Texans who don’t have health insurance secure life-saving health care amid the pandemic. When it comes to our economic recovery, we need to secure financial assistance for struggling small businesses, especially minority-owned businesses who’ve been left out of the relief bills, as well as provide paid sick leave so sick and exposed workers can protect their families’ health. I’ll also fight for greater accountability to make sure large corporations put this money solely toward their employees, and not CEO bonuses and stock buybacks.”
WEST : “First of all, we have no plans at this time to re-start in-person campaign events, or in-person get out the vote efforts. We are confining everything to the virtual space. I do, as you have probably seen, attend occasional protests, and I wear my mask and use my hand sanitizer. My biggest concern with in-person events right now is the spread of COVID-19, and that’s why we’ve not gone back to in-person campaign events.”
Q: Do you see racism in the system and what will you do to eliminate racism?
HEGAR: “The lasting legacies of racial injustices cannot be denied, and have for far too long kept the American Dream and equal opportunity out of the reach of Black and brown Americans. We have to go beyond just the conversations on reforming our criminal justice system and look holistically at how we address things like health care inequities and creating an economy that works for all. We also need to look at issues like the enduring impacts of redlining that have prevented Black families from creating generational wealth. Leveling the playing field will also require we invest in education and ensure access to capital exists for minority-owned businesses. Our current Senator denies systemic racism is even real, and we must hold him accountable for his failure to bring forward these long overdue solutions. I’ve fought to help level the playing field for women in combat and for mothers running for office, and my fight extends to ensuring equal opportunities for Black communities here in Texas.”
WEST: “Systemic racism absolutely exists in this country. Elimination of racism is something that one person cannot eliminate alone, it will take all of us together to do that. First, we must examine laws, regulations, policies, and procedures and ensure that there is not inherent bias within the laws or the policies, regulations, and procedures that regulate the day to day functions of government. This must be done with every aspect of government from health and human services to the criminal justice system. Racism is also something that is sadly within the hearts and minds of individuals. Changing that is more difficult, and we must simply continue to love our neighbor, recognize that we are our brother’s keeper, and show, through leadership and action, that hate and racism are not the way.”
Q: Where do you stand on possible police reform?
HEGAR: “We need to acknowledge that for a long time, law enforcement has been trending in the wrong direction with a toxic culture that discourages people from standing up and calling out brutality and racism. It is time for systemic reforms to fix how we train law enforcement and improve their relationship with the public in the future. I would like to see several reforms implemented, including among many others, ending for-profit policing practices, ensuring police departments are part of and representative of their communities, and putting an end to the militarization of our police forces. Having served in the military, militarizing our local law enforcement is unacceptable and inevitably escalates the situation. Not only is it dangerous for civilians, but it hurts law enforcement because it causes an irreparable breach of trust. In addition to policy changes, we need to support leaders that want transparency and reform while holding accountable those officers who commit brutality and leaders who spread racist rhetoric.”
WEST: “I not only favor police reform, I’ve personally led the charge to reform policing in this state, and bills I passed have become a national model for other states. I passed police body camera and dash camera laws in Texas, as well as the Community Safety Education Act which helps police and the public understand how to interact better, and is part of the driver safety course and driver education curriculum for the public, as well as being part of training for police. We’ve got to reexamine use of force policies, end use of the choke hold, end shooting at people without warning, take a second look at high speed chases and the use of deadly force and more.”
Q: What are the top three issues you are running on?
HEGAR: “I know that right now with everything going on with COVID-19, horrific racial injustices, and everything else we are trying to overcome, it may feel a little overwhelming, but I am always so inspired by the Texans I have talked with around the state. I believe when we come together, there is nothing we can’t solve, but we need leaders like myself who will put politics aside, build broad coalitions, and get the mission done. Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the country, and this pandemic has shown how precarious it is to rely on employers for health care coverage. That’s why I will fight for a public option that provides affordable and accessible care for every Texan, while preserving their choice to pick the insurance option best for them. We have seen a huge economic downturn in recent months, and we need to help workers and small businesses left behind in relief get back on their feet. We also need to enforce strict transparency and accountability measures to make sure large corporations can’t take this money and turn around and give CEO bonuses or buy back stock. Finally, we cannot wait to address climate change. It’s the greatest threat facing our families, and too often people fail to realize the very real national security and economic implications. I’ll be committed to setting aggressive goals for the expansion of clean, renewable energy, modernizing our energy grid, and investing in clean manufacturing and transportation jobs.”
WEST: “Healthcare, systemic reform of American policing and our criminal justice system (which meshes with other civil rights issues as well), and education. In terms of healthcare, I support a true public option. In terms of education, I support two years of free college, trade school, or junior college for every young American, and means-tested student loan forgiveness.”
Q: What will you do to help rebound the economy and jobs during and after the coronavirus?
HEGAR : “To help our struggling small businesses recover from the fallout of COVID-19, I’m calling for more financial assistance for many of the small and minority-owned businesses who’ve been left out of relief packages, so they can keep their doors open and workers employed. We also need to extend expanded unemployment insurance to help Texas workers keep a roof over their head, as well as paid sick leave so sick and exposed workers can focus on protecting their families’ health without sacrificing their income. I want to see more funding for Texas’ state government, cities, and counties that are facing massive budget shortfalls, so they aren’t forced to lay off critical workers like teachers and first responders. We have a long road to recovery, but if we elect servant leaders who will put the mission first we will come back stronger than ever.”
WEST: “We need more stimulus, and it needs to be directed toward main street and toward individual families. Too, now is a great time to begin a new plan of infrastructure spending in this country to address everything from unsafe bridges and dams to school buildings and highways and public transportation and rail transport, because this will provide more jobs and strengthen the Texas economy.”
