The Democratic nomination for a chance to run for a U.S. Senate seat is down to a runoff election between two candidates, state Sen. Royce West of Dallas and former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar of Round Rock.
Following early voting over the last week, the race will be decided Tuesday on Election Day.
The winner of the runoff election will face incumbent John Cornyn in November. Cornyn won the Republican nomination with 76.3% of the vote.
The runoff election was postponed from May 26 because of the coronavirus.
During the campaign, one of the candidates has spent significantly more money in advertisements, according to a Texas Tribune article on Tuesday.
Hegar is spending at least $2 million while West will spend around $24,000. That equates to around $85 from Hegar to every $1 from West, according to the article.
Cornyn’s campaign also ran a 60-second radio advertisement that spoke negatively of both candidates.
“Royce West is far too liberal for Texas, and no one has a clue what MJ Hegar even stands for,” the ad said, according to the Tribune article.
Hegar and West also faced off in their final debate on June 29, the first day of early voting.
West called out Hegar for donating to Cornyn’s campaign in 2011 and said that she participated in the 2016 Republican primary. Hegar responded by saying that she donated to Cornyn “because I couldn’t get a meeting with him if I wasn’t on his donor list,” according to a Tribune article.
Hegar said she believed that Cornyn was the real winner of the debate between Hegar and West, according to the article.
In a story by the Herald prior to early voting began, the two candidates laid out their top three issues.
“I know that right now with everything going on with COVID-19, horrific racial injustices, and everything else we are trying to overcome, it may feel a little overwhelming, but I am always so inspired by the Texans I have talked with around the state. I believe when we come together, there is nothing we can’t solve, but we need leaders like myself who will put politics aside, build broad coalitions, and get the mission done,” Hegar said.
West responded with his three issues, as well.
“Healthcare, systemic reform of American policing and our criminal justice system (which meshes with other civil rights issues as well), and education. In terms of healthcare, I support a true public option. In terms of education, I support two years of free college, trade school, or junior college for every young American, and means-tested student loan forgiveness,” West said.
After Tuesday, the winning candidate will go on to compete for the Senate seat.
