With 94% of the precincts reporting, two Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustee candidates appear to be in the lead.
Three at-large positions - Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3 - are up for grabs this election cycle on the seven-member Killeen ISD school board.
In Place 1, Brenda Adams, a retired educator from Killeen, is leading orthopedic surgeon Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights, with 2,920 votes to his 1,129, according to Bell County totals as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Incumbent Susan Jones, of Belton, had a healthy lead over her opponent, David Jones, of Harker Heights, for her Place 2 seat she's held for four terms. Susan Jones had 2,533 votes to David Jones' 1,494, as of early Saturday evening.
In one of the closest races of the evening, Lenna Barr, of Killeen, was trailing behind Oliver Mintz, also of Killeen, for the Place 3 seat. Barr had 1,962 to Mintz's 2,077, as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
As of 8:40 p.m., votes of three precincts were yet to be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.