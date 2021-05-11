The Killeen City Council officially swore in two new members and elected a new mayor pro tem on Tuesday night. Councilmember Steve Harris will retain his District 4 seat until that race is settled either by recount or by a new election.
At present, the election is tied with Harris and challenger Michael Boyd receiving 181 votes apiece.
The canvass board, composed of Councilmembers Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams, presented the ordinance, which showed 2,583 votes were cast in the May 1 election and listed the official vote tallies for each candidate.
When Mayor Jose Segarra called for the vote to approve the canvass, Councilmember Mellisa Brown chose to abstain from the vote.
“Duly as a word implies it is something that has been done properly,” Brown said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Knowing what we have as facts in this case, in this election, I cannot in good faith, conscience or moral, raise my hands to confirm this.”
As reported by the Herald, 39 registered voters were miscategorized in District 3 when they should have voted in District 4 in the May 1 election. According to an email last week from spokesperson Hilary Shine, the city, “continues to research the issue.”
Harris also pointed out on his Facebook page that Wilkerson, a member of the canvass board, donated $100 to Boyd’s campaign for the District 4 seat. Campaign finance records show the donation occurred April 2.
The council voted unanimously, with Brown abstaining, to formally declare the results of the election.
The canvass made the tie in District 4 official. Harris was down by two votes after all the ballots were tallied on Election Day, but picked up two votes when provisional ballots were counted on Monday. The tie was a first for city staff.
Harris is allowed to remain in his seat, but that could end on Thursday when a machine recount is scheduled for District 4. If the vote remains a tie, the city will have to hold another District 4 election. The new election will include only Boyd and Harris, not candidate Brockley Moore who secured 112 votes on Election Day.
Mayor Pro Tem
Outgoing Councilmember Shirley Fleming, who has served as mayor pro tem since November, was on the dais for the last time.
Wearing a silver hat and black dress, the three-term member was given a plaque by the mayor for her dedicated service.
“Your tireless efforts to bring attention, opportunities, and resources to District 1 and North Killeen have shown tangible results that will continue to be realized for many years to come,” Mayor Segarra said.
Terry Clark, who was appointed to the District 3 seat after longtime Councilman Jim Kilpatrick passed away earlier this year, was also recognized by the mayor.
Clark said he had several sleepless nights during this term, but stood by his vote to ban no-knock warrants.
With the outgoing councilmembers off the dais Killeen Municipal Court Judge Mark Kimball gave the oath of office to new members Jessica Gonzalez, for the District 1 seat, and Nina Cobb for the District 3 seat. Incumbent Debbie Nash-King was sworn into her District 2 seat for the third consecutive time. Harris did not take a new oath.
The very first vote for the newly elected council was to replace Fleming as mayor pro tem. Councilmember Brown nominated Harris, citing the practice of the council to usually nominate the longest-serving member. Harris would be stepping into his third consecutive term like Nash-King, but Harris has also served one term previously.
Councilmember Wilkerson nominated Nash-King, and she was chosen for the position by a 5-2 vote. Councilmembers Harris and Brown voted for Harris.
“I am so thankful and blessed that my colleagues thought enough of me to vote me as the mayor pro tem,” Nash-King said after the meeting.
“I think it’s well deserving,” Mayor Segarra said following the meeting. “I think she will do well. She has been active in our community, even before she was on the council. I think it’s an excellent choice and the council did a great job.”
