Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams and Seat 1 Councilwoman Joan Henshaw have applied to run for reelection in the Nov. 8 city election, according to city officials.
In addition to the Mayorship and the first council seat, Council Seat 3, currently held by Patrick Ramsdell, is also up for grabs. Ramsdell filed for reelection in late July.
The deadline to file is Aug. 22.
