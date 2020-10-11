Two seats are up for grabs on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees as early voting is set to begin Tuesday.
There are five candidates competing for Place 4 on the board and three competing for place five.
The five candidates competing for Place 4 are Riakos Adams, Stanley Golaboff, David Michael Jones, David Alan Mell and the incumbent Marvin Rainwater.
The three candidates competing for Place 5 are Lan Carter, Brockley Moore and the incumbent Brett Williams.
The school board election, along with all other races that were originally scheduled for the first week of May, was postponed until Nov. 3 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Candidate Info
Adams is a 47-year-old Killeen resident, who is a retired Army officer and a community volunteer. He grew up in Washington, D.C.
Golaboff is a 52-year-old Harker Heights resident who described his occupation as civil service. He grew up in a military family and his family moved to Fort Hood in 1977.
Jones is also a Harker Heights resident and a 70-year-old pastor at two churches, one in Salado and one in Harker Heights. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and joined the Army in 1970.
Mell is a 66-year-old Killeen resident who is retired from the U.S. Navy and a retired public school teacher.
Mell also moved a lot because of his military family, and he and his wife moved to Killeen from San Antonio to live in a less populated area.
Rainwater is 74 years old and is a retired educator who is the former principal of Ellison High School. He is lives in Harker Heights and has been a board member for the last six years.
Carter has run for school board in the past and is a 48-year-old therapist and former teacher living in Killeen. She moved to Fort Hood with her family when the Army brought her dad here. She graduated from Killeen High School.
Moore, a former Killeen City Council member, is retired from the military and is 53 years old. He lives in Killeen and was born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama.
Williams is a 47-year-old executive director of a nonprofit who was born and raised in Killeen. He has served in municipal government for over 20 years.
Early voting will begin on Tuesday and run through Oct. 30.
