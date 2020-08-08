Neither temperatures topping 100 degrees nor the coronavirus could stifle the American democratic spirit, as volunteers worked on Saturday at events around Central Texas to get folks registered to vote, and enjoy a bit of fellowship along the way.
The event, organized by BLAQ2C, or Black Ladies Advancing Qualitative and Quantitative Change, was held at two locations in Killeen, one in Temple and another in Harker Heights.
Clipboards in hand, volunteer voter registrars at Kern Park in Heights were ready to sign folks up to vote, but that was not all that was offered on Saturday.
People also had a chance to take the Census, get a “coronabag” filled with hand sanitizer, face masks and antibacterial soap, and have a snack and a bottle of water.
“Voting is super important, but the Census has even more of a long-term effect; it’s where governments get funding for everything,” said Lynda Nash, one of the organizers at the Heights location and a volunteer voter registrar.
She said that the northern side of Heights has a voter-registration population of only around 40%, which is below the statewide self-response rate of just over 58% and the nationwide rate of 63%.
Two Census-takers were on hand after being invited by event organizers.
“It’s important for our community to fill out the Census,” said Kay Riggs. “We want people to know that everyone counts.”
The Harker Heights Lion’s Club had eight volunteers ready to help out.
Natalie Austin, president, said it was an easy decision to volunteer on Saturday.
“Most service organizations are looking for a way to help in these weird times,” Austin said. “We haven’t had a chance to have regular meetings so everyone just jumps at the chance to get out and help. Our motto is, ‘We serve.’”
The voter registration events are not funded by any political organizations; rather, they have formed organically.
“Residents have gotten together and decided there is a need for this,” Nash said.
