As the end of early voting for the upcoming Nov. 3 election approaches, nearly two dozen volunteers turned out in western Killeen on Saturday to pass out campaign literature for various Democratic candidates, as well as a Killeen city council candidate.
Among the group that volunteered were Killeen residents James and Doris Story.
“I feel strongly that Julie Oliver needs to be in the U.S. Congress for us,” James Story said.
Oliver is the Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 25.
Kristin Wright, campaign manager for state Senate candidate Clayton Tucker, said the purpose of the event is to target registered voters who have not yet voted.
“Data says that people often need — if they’re not already reliable voters if they’re what we call persuasion or inconsistent voters — it takes six to seven touches; contacts,” Wright said.
Tucker, who is the Democratic candidate for Texas Senate District 24, Oliver and Ken Wilkerson, Killeen city council candidate, were among those handing out the literature Saturday.
