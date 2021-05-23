When the vote was called on Tuesday evening to continue looking into municipal election issues, the six council members present pushed their button to cast their ballot.
The screen inside council chambers flashed, “voted” next to every member’s name except for Councilmember Debbie Nash-King, who had left early due to a prior commitment, and Mayor Jose Segarra, who only votes when there is a tie.
City Secretary Lucy Aldrich said, “There’s a tie, Mayor Segarra. You need to vote.”
“I vote ‘no,’ so let’s move on,” the mayor said. “Thank you. I’m glad it was a tie.”
The screen in chambers never displayed how the members voted and the archived video did not record the vote either.
Everyone left council chambers that evening thinking the council had voted 3-3 against continuing to review the municipal elections, with the mayor casting the deciding fourth vote against.
By Thursday the official vote had changed to 4-2 against, with a fourth council member added to the nay votes, and the mayor’s vote pulled. The move has left council members wondering how an official vote was changed and whether it is legal.
On Wednesday, the Herald emailed city spokesperson Hilary Shine to get the vote tally that had been recorded. On Thursday afternoon, she responded saying, “We had a technical issue, and the mayor has followed up with members to determine the votes. There is a discrepancy, but it does not change the outcome.”
Shine said Councilmembers Mellisa Brown and Steve Harris voted for the motion of direction, with Nina Cobb, Jessica Gonzalez, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams voting against.
“It seems that one of the against votes inadvertently pressed the for-button displaying a tie, which the mayor broke voting against,” Shine said. “We cannot determine which member may have pressed the wrong button.”
The Herald reached out to all six members asking how they voted on the issue, and why they voted that way.
Brown and Harris confirmed their yes votes, saying — as they had in chambers — that they had unanswered questions. They said the mayor did not follow up with them on their vote.
Gonzalez said she voted no because the motion on the floor was to look into something Harris had heard, not something that had officially been reported to the city. She confirmed the mayor did call her to ask how she voted.
Wilkerson said he voted no because the city had provided a thorough explanation in their presentation and he wasn’t sure what other data could be looked at. He confirmed the mayor did call to ask how he voted.
Williams said he voted no because he didn’t see it as a good use of staff time to continue to look into the matter. He confirmed the mayor did call to ask how he voted.
Cobb was traveling on Friday and was unavailable for comment.
Since the vote was not recorded, there is no way of knowing what member actually pressed what button.
In an interview with the Herald on Friday morning, Mayor Segarra called the incident an “innocent mistake.” He said he did not press his “no” button on the vote, so the system did not finalize the vote or display the results.
Following the inquiry by the Herald, he said he contacted Cobb, Gonzalez, Wilkerson and Williams and they all told him they voted no. He said he did not contact Harris or Brown because based on the discussion and the fact that they brought forth and seconded the motion, they likely voted yes.
He said once he realized he had four no votes, he called one member back to re-confirm how she voted.
“I called one back twice. She said ‘no, I voted no.’” Segarra said in a phone interview with the Herald on Friday. “I don’t know if they changed it or just didn’t remember.”
Members are not allowed to change their vote after casting it. But what is the legal precedent for changing an official vote because it wasn’t recorded? The city did not have an answer.
“We will do what it takes to fix it,” Segarra said. “If I check with the attorney and she says we need to bring it back at the next workshop and says we can redo it, we can go that route. Whatever it takes to correct it.”
In a phone interview on Friday Williams said changing a vote is not allowed.
“When you vote, that is binding,” he said. “I want to see what it says in the minutes. If it says 4-2, there is a problem because it was 3-3.”
In a phone interview with the Herald, Wilkerson said it didn’t matter that the outcome of the vote stayed the same. Changing the vote from 3-3 to 4-2 outside of chambers is not allowed.
“You can’t go back. There are no redos, no mulligans,” Wilkerson said.
In a text message to the Herald on Friday, Brown said she feels it’s important residents know how their elected officials voted, regardless of what happened. She said she understands five of the six voting members were using the push-buttons for the first time, but transparency is important.
“I would like to have each council member who was involved in the vote state at the workshop how they voted, even if they accidentally voted that way,” Brown said. “If the City Council feels like we should vote on the issue again, I will support that, but only when the official tally from Tuesday’s workshop is made public.”
The council typically reviews the minutes at the following workshop. The official agenda for that June 8 meeting will be posted 72 hours prior to the meeting.
