The Killeen Democrats are hosting a voter registration event at 254 Kascade Skates, 4400 S. Fort Hood St., in Killeen at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Guests can meet candidates and learn about voting. If guests register and commit to vote, they can skate for free, according to organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.